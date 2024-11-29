Princess Kate's fitted leather jacket was her best pre-wedding look

The Princess of Wales has worn some incredible winter looks since entering the spotlight as Prince William's girlfriend in the noughties.

Kate, 42, wears the most luxurious of fabrics in the cooler months from wool coats to satin skirts but the Princess rarely wears leather these days.

© Getty Kate Middleton was spotted at The Dorchester Trophy polo match However, in 2009 Kate was seen supporting her royal beau at a polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club where she rocked a fitted leather jacket with utility pockets. She was seen styling the earthy grey number with black wedges and a lemon blouse with embroidered detailing.

© Getty Kate hasn't been spotted in a leather jacket since the noughties Though many fans wouldn't expect the royal style set to wear leather, there have been some incredible moments in the chic fabric from pencil skirts to figure-flattering jackets. See royal ladies going hell for leather in the most enviable autumn looks…

The Duchess of Edinburgh © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a designer leather dress this month Duchess Sophie visited the Feel Good Inside and Out Project at Cranford College earlier this month where she rocked a Loewe leather dress teamed with a ME + EM floral blouse and caramel-hued suede boots from Gianvito Rossi.

The Duchess of Sussex © Getty Meghan continues to wear leather clothes Before her royal days, Meghan Markle headed to an AOL event related to her role in Suits in the slinkiest leather leggings paired with a peplum blazer and lace-up heels.

Zara Tindall © Getty Zara Tindall often wears leather at Cheltenham Racecourse In April, Zara Tindall enjoyed a day at Cheltenham Racecourse where she accessorised her gorgeous Fairfax & Favor military green coat with leather leggings.

Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice took her leather jacket to Italy Flash back to 2015 and you will find Princess Beatrice at the Conde' Nast International Luxury Conference in Florence, Italy, rocking a cropped leather jacket with a geometric print skater skirt that gives us all the nostalgic feels.

Princess Eugenie © Getty Princess Eugenie opted for full-on leather to an evening at Annabels Princess Eugenie fully committed to a leather moment in 2016 when she donned a black mini dress with a tie belt to the launch of Gabriela Peacock Nutrition Supplements in London.

Princess Diana © Getty Princess Diana wore loud leather in ruby red The royal style icon that was Princess Diana had the most versatile fashion sense, including a penchant for leather. She stole the show in February 1987 when she attended a performance of Phantom of the Opera wearing a pair of killer red leather trousers with a satin bomber jacket for the shinest of looks.

Sarah Ferguson © Getty It doesn't get more iconic than a Friends cameo The Duchess of York reserved her croc leather jacket for the most special of occasions - an appearance in season four of Friends. She also popped on a pinstripe skirt and rocked the bounciest 90s blow-dry.

Princess Charlene © Getty Princess Charlene made leather red carpet-ready Princess Charlene of Monaco swapped an evening gown for leather trousers and a strapless corset top in 2017 when she attended the Princess Grace Awards.

Queen Letizia © Getty Queen Letizia doesn't wear leather often but she does, she makes a statement DISCOVER: Princess Kate's surprising flared jeans were her most form-fitting look Queen Letizia of Spain took inspiration from Princess Eugenie in 2022 when she donned a cinched leather dress with boxy sleeves to the Retina Eco Awards in Madrid.

