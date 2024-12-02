Princess Kate's all-purpose stylish hiking boots are 30% off - I need them NOW!

Much as I love seeing the Princess of Wales in full glam attire, the time I’m really taking wardrobe notes is when she’s in practical mode. I want to know her functional fashion essentials - especially her footwear.

One pair of shoes she wears on repeat are her Berhaus walking boots, and as someone who loves the outdoors, I’ve been meaning to invest in a pair for ages. But I’ve been waiting for a price drop since being a premium pair of hiking boots, they’re not super cheap.

Well, I’m happy to report that the day has arrived. Thanks to those tasty Cyber Monday discounts, you can nab a pair for 30% off, which means you can get them for £129.50 instead of £185. A saving of £55.50 is not to be sniffed at, plus there’s free delivery included. Also, US-based readers should take note that shipping to the US is also available.

Berghaus Women's Supalite ll GTX - Brown Hiking Boots © Berghaus £129 (SAVE 30%) AT BERGHAUS



So what’s all the fuss about? These are Berghaus’ Supalite II GTX - Brown Boots, and as you’d expect from the name they weigh next to nothing - put both of the shoes on a scale and they won’t pass the kilo mark, which means you’ll still feel like you’re walking on air even after a long and arduous hike.

They’re super comfy thanks to the memory foam toe and heel features and the breathable, cushioned OrthoLite footbeds. Plus they have streamlined, one-piece construction in soft but strong leather that resists water wards off abrasion and helps prevent blisters. There’s also fancy Gore-Tex technology which keeps out water while letting sweat escape so you don’t have to worry about clammy feet spoiling your walks.

Going somewhere muddy? No bother - they have anti-clogging soles so you won’t get stuck. Honestly, I can see why Kate loves these boots so much!

Kate has worn her Berghaus boots on repeat during royal engagements

What are verified shoppers saying about the boots?

It’s not just Kate who rates this footwear. They score an impressive 4.75 stars out of 5 on the brand’s official website, where they’ve received 136 positive reviews.

Shoppers are very enthusiastic, with several dubbing them the “best boots ever”. Says one: “These boots are so good that I recommend them to everyone, plus the half sizes mean you can get a brilliant fit - light, soft, durable yet incredibly hardwearing and waterproof - they clean up beautifully time after time. So good that I have just purchased my second pair.”

Another USP that’s mentioned is “the amazing repair service Berghaus offers”. The reviewer explains: “My first pair that have walked well more than a thousand miles during the years I have had them needed a resole and heel and just for the cost of posting to them, Berghaus have resoled, reheeled and sent back all within a fortnight.”

Several shoppers love them so much they bought a second pair. “Brilliant for letting a pair dry out in the winter yet be able to keep hiking,” explains one happy customer. “The new pair I put on, walked 12 miles and then the next day 14 miles and it was just like wearing a glove.”

Are there any negative reviews? I had to really dig deep to find any but one shopper said that they got a blister due to a seam at the top rear of the ankle on the left boot. No other review mentions this, however, so I wonder if it was just a one-off fault. Another shopper mentions that her boots cracked between the sole and the leather and started letting in water, though she does mention that the brand sent her a replacement pair.

I honestly don’t see anything in the reviews that would put me off buying… As someone who enjoys long country walks I think they’re a must-have, especially at this price!