Princess Diana's stepbrother makes unexpected appearance with royal family

Princess Diana's stepbrother, Henry Legge, joined the royal family on Tuesday night at the state banquet for the Emir of Qatar at Buckingham Palace.

The 55-year-old barrister is the son of Raine McCorquodale, Princess Diana's stepmother, with whom she famously had a turbulent relationship.

© Alamy Henry attended the state banquet for the Emir and his wife

Henry's wife, Cressida Hogg, is Chair of BAE Systems, which has significant business interests in Qatar. Henry, who lives his life away from the spotlight, and his wife share three children. The couple married in 1995.

© Mirrorpix Raine and Henry Legge pictured in 1970

Henry's mother, Raine, was Diana's father John's second wife.

Diana's relationship with her stepmother

Whilst the pair endured a turbulent relationship over the years, in the time leading up to Diana's death, Raine and Diana spent a lot of time together at Raine's glamorous Mayfair home, 24 Farm Street.

© Princess Diana Archive Princess Diana with her stepmother Raine in 1983

According to Rightmove, the property—which was sold for the first time in 23 years last month—played host to countless private meetings between the pair and was the place where Raine learned of her stepdaughter's death.

The state banquet

The evening at Buckingham Palace saw Henry, Cressida, and the royal family joined by David and Victoria Beckham.

The Princess of Wales was absent from the occasion but did join her family members for the daytime elements of the two-day state visit.

Kate, who is making a gradual return to royal duties whilst recovering from cancer, will host her annual Together at Christmas Carol Concert on Friday, 6 November.

During the banquet, guests—including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh—dined on a light tartlet of Cornish lobster with quail's eggs and organic salad leaves, followed by Supreme of Windsor pheasant wrapped in Savoy cabbage, roasted celeriac purée, gratinated potatoes with a soft creamy cheese from Suffolk, truffle sauce, and a selection of winter vegetables.

Dessert was an iced bombe with Organic Samoan vanilla ice cream and Balmoral plum sorbet.