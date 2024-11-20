Charles Spencer sparks reaction with unearthed childhood photo featuring late sister Princess Diana

Earl Spencer has shared a very rare and joyful childhood family photo that shows him with his father, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, and three sisters: Sarah, Jane, and the late Princess Diana.

Charles, 60, shared the image via his Instagram account with the caption: "Family photograph, 1972," which sparked an incredibly positive and heartfelt reaction from his 255k followers.

His followers commented on how happy the family looked together and what a lovely photo it was. The late Princess Diana can be seen on the far right of the photograph, kneeling on the window seat. The rest of the Spencer family are sitting on the same seat.

Charles' other sister, Jane, is sitting next to Diana, and their father is in the middle of the photo, surrounded by his children. Charles is sitting next to his father, and his oldest sister, Sarah, is on the very left of the photograph. She is also kneeling on the window seat just behind her only brother, Charles.

Fans were quick to comment on how unique and lovely this photograph is. One Instagram user commented: "Looks like you were so happy to be home with your family." Another added: "One of many lovely photos of your family."

A third user thanked Charles for sharing this family photo, which featured the late Princess Diana. They wrote: "Thank you so much... we miss our Di." Another one added: "Beautiful family. I know there isn't any perfect family, but in the end, blood is thicker than water. You are so blessed to be surrounded by beautiful sisters and the memory of one who will always be remembered throughout history."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Charles Spencer shares a heartfelt childhood family photo

Charles, now the proud father of seven, including his daughters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, who are often seen frequenting the A-list socialite scene, recently revealed via X that his 21-year-old son, Edmund, is about to embark on a career as a DJ.

Charles reposted an advert for one of his son's upcoming gigs via his X account. He wrote: "My 21-year-old son Ned, doing so well in his DJ career. Next stop - Durham!"

Charles' son, Edmund, who goes by 'Ned', is the youngest of Charles' two sons. He shares Edmund with his second wife, Caroline Freud, whom he married in 2001 and divorced in 2006.