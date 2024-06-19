Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's godchild joins King Charles at Royal Ascot
Princess Diana's godchild joins King Charles at Royal Ascot

Prince Philippos and Princess Nina share a close friendship with the British royals

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
There was a huge turnout for day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday as the King and Queen were joined by several members of their family, including the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, Mike and Zara Tindall, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Camilla's sister and children.

But spotted among the racegoers were some very dear friends – Prince Philippos of Greece and his wife, Princess Nina.

Philippos, 38, is the youngest child of Queen Anne-Marie and the late King Constantine, who died in January 2023.

The couple were the last king and queen of Greece from 1964 and 1973, with Constantine living in exile in London for much of his latter years, before returning to Athens in 2013.

Constantine, who was a second cousin of King Charles, a first cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and a godfather to Prince William, enjoyed a close relationship with the British royals

So much so that he chose Prince Philip and the late Diana, Princess of Wales to be godparents to Prince Philippos, with the pair attending the christening in London in 1986.

Diana at Prince Philippos of Greece's christening in 1986© Getty
Diana at Prince Philippos of Greece's christening in London in 1986

A memorial took place at Windsor Castle in February, with members of the Greek, British and Spanish monarchies in attendance, including Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent.

Nina and Philippos attend King Constantine's memorial in Windsor© Getty
The couple attended King Constantine's memorial in Windsor in February

Philippos and Nina made a stylish appearance at Royal Ascot, with the businesswoman, 37, opting for a lemon embroidered chiffon dress by Adam Lippes, white patent pumps and a boater-style hat by Emily London.

The couple were seen mingling with the British royals in the stands, including Mike and Zara Tindall.

Mike and Zara Tindall talking to Prince Philippos and Princess Nina at Royal Ascot© James Veysey/Shutterstock
The couple chatting with Mike and Zara Tindall

Philippos and Swiss-born Nina began dating in 2018 and attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding together that year.

Their engagement was announced in September 2020 after vacationing in Ithaca, Greece and the couple were married civilly on 12 December 2020 in a private ceremony in St Mortiz, Switzerland, with only their fathers in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Princess Nina of Greece wearing lemon dress at Royal Ascot© Getty
Princess Nina looked lovely in lemon

A Greek Orthodox ceremony took place on 23 October 2021 in Athens, with bride Nina looking exquisite in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a large, asymmetric bow by Chanel, borrowing the antique pearl and diamond Corsage Tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Anne-Marie.

Prince Philippos and Princess Nina's wedding© Getty
Philippos and Nina at their wedding in Athens in 2021

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were among the guests at their nuptials in Greece.

Nina is the founder of the Kisawa Sanctuary and the founder of the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies, both located in Benguerra Island, Mozambique. She previously worked for her father Thomas Flohr's luxury private airline company, Vista Jet.

Philippos, who was educated in London and the US, works as an analyst at New York-based asset management firm, Ortelius Capital.

