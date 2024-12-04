James Middleton flooded with support as he makes heartbreaking admission

James Middleton was flooded with support on Tuesday after his appearance on BBC Radio 4.

During the programme, which aired on Saturday, James revealed how, when he was experiencing suicidal thoughts, at first, his family members couldn't help him despite knowing about his struggles.

In a clip shared on Instagram, James told hosts Nikki Bedi and Jon Kay: "My family knew I was suffering, but actually they couldn't help at that specific time. And it was only when I understood where I was, and the therapist suggested that the family get involved, that they did get involved.

© Getty James revealed his family couldn't help him when he was first undedrstanding his mental health

He continued: "And it was a great way of managing it. I couldn't imagine sitting around the family table and then suddenly saying during dinner: 'Oh, I feel suicidal.'

"That would not be the right environment to be able to have a conversation." He added: "But my family were unbelievably supportive."

Fans rushed to the comments section with messages for the entrepreneur. "Such bravery and courage … and really helping others through his openness. What a lovely person," one fan penned.

© Max Mumby/Indigo James creditted his sister Kate and Pippa for how supportive they were

A second added: "Thank you, Mr Middleton. Less stigma, more conversation, and understanding." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Heartfelt honest words… so brave, takes strength to speak up… We appreciate you, James."

James previously praised his sisters, the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton, for how much they supported him through his journey with his mental health.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in September, James explained how he relied on his sisters' intervention, with them even attending a number of his therapy sessions.

Of these sessions, he recalled: "It gives somebody the opportunity to ask questions that I don't necessarily know the answer to, or might be too emotional to give the answer to, or not have the confidence to say it. It's like having a translator."

James added: "It was easier for my sisters, because initially my parents saw it as a challenge for them – where had they gone wrong?

"And that's why it was so important to have somebody else in the room to explain: 'No, this isn't you that's done this to your son. This is a combination of multiple things. It stems back to childhood, but there's not a single trigger point.'

"Once I started to understand a bit myself, and then for my sisters to understand it, who could then also speak to my parents… Now, it's something that can be discussed at the dinner table. It's helped us as a family – not just me individually, but as a unit – to be more open."