Princess Kate's brother James Middleton celebrates joyous news ahead of sister's return to spotlight

James Middleton had reason to celebrate this week as the businessman won New Product of the Year the Pet Industry Federation Awards.

The Princess of Wales' brother is the founder of the brand James & Ella, named after himself and his late therapy dog, and he was recognised for his latest Kibble and Raw products. Taking to Instagram to share the news, the father-of-one shared a video of himself at the awards ceremony alongside his beloved pet pooch, Isla.

As you can see in the clip below, the pair got up to all sorts, with Isla snaffling a dog treat underneath the table and even joining James on the dance floor.

WATCH: James Middleton wins major award

"Officially award-winning dog food," the star enthused in his caption. "I am DELIGHTED to announce that @petindustryfederation awarded our Kibble + Raw 'New Product of the Year' at last night's annual Pet Industry Federation awards, and Isla was so proud to be there to accept it with me it goes without saying that Ella was of course there with me in spirit, as the inspiration behind James & Ella, always.

© Instagram James was thrilled to scoop the award

"Thank you so much @petindustryfederation, I'm so proud to have this innovative hybrid diet recognised, and to continue to introduce new pet parents to the power of raw #AwardWinningDogFood anyone?"

The brand holds a special place in James's heart and while previously discussing the business, he said: "Ella came to every single one of my therapy sessions.

© Instagram James and Isla had a great time at the awards

"I'd make excuses not to go, if Ella couldn't be there with me. Just being by my side, she was helping me tremendously and had an immense positive impact.

"I owe a lot to Ella and I believe she is a large reason I was able to overcome the deep struggles I have had with my mental illnesses. She is truly my inspiration and the inspiration behind James & Ella."

© Instagram James and Isla hit the dance floor!

James's good news comes as his sister Kate prepares to make a public appearance at Saturday's Festival of Remembrance alongside her husband Prince William.

The event will mark the first time that the royal has been seen in public since she paid an emotional visit to Southport following the death of three young girls in a knife attack.