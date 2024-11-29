James Middleton's son Inigo is a daredevil in adorable new video

James Middleton enjoyed an autumn bike ride on Friday and the brother of the Princess of Wales was joined by his son, Inigo, 14 months, for his trip.

As you can see in the clip below, Inigo, was a little daredevil as he sat in a box attached to the front of his father's bike as they peddled down a lane lined with trees that were shedding their leaves. Inigo, who was dressed in a green coat and blue helmet, was on his best behaviour as James steered them along.

WATCH: James Middleton and son Inigo go for bike ride

The youngster wasn't alone in the box, as he was joined by two of the family's dogs, who were seen enjoying the ride, especially when the bike started going downhill.

James shared the clip to reveal that his book, Meet Ella, is currently 60 per cent off due to Black Friday sales. "Looking for a Christmas present for a loved one, a friend or yourself?" he asked in his caption.

© Instagram Inigo joined his father for an autumn bike ride

"My book Meet Ella has a HUGE Black Friday offer with 60% discount."

James and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, welcomed Inigo in September 2023. At the time of his birth, the father-of-one penned: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

© Instagram / @jmidy James ia doting father to his young son

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

In his memoir, James revealed how he and Alizee decided his son's name. "Then there is his name," he wrote. "We have thought about it – of course we have – and we decide on it now. Inigo Gabriel Middleton.

© Instagram James shares Inigo with wife Alizee

"Inigo means fiery, ardent, although he is peaceful now. Gabriel is in memory of his grandfather, Alizee's papa. It is a small tribute and we look forward to sharing lots of stories about his French grandad too."

Although James and Alizee often keep their young son out of the spotlight, they have shared sweet details about his life, including his close bond with the family's dogs.

© Instagram Inigo is close to the family's dogs

In an interview on Saturday Live, James joked: "He loves the dogs, and I think he spent the first few months of his life thinking that he is a dog.

"He's been on all fours for a long time, and he's now on his two feet and he's the same height as the dogs now. Every morning when we come down the stairs, we open the door and he goes charging in to see the dogs."