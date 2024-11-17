James Middleton makes ultra-rare comment about son Inigo and reveals his adorable habit

James Middleton has made a rare comment about his baby son Inigo, revealing one of his tot's adorable new habits.

During an appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, the father-of-one spoke about his family life and sweetly revealed how his little boy, whom he shares with his wife Alizee Thevenet, has grown an appreciation for tennis balls.

© Instagram James Middleton's son Inigo surrounded by the family's dogs

"He loves tennis balls because there are always some tennis balls around," James said. "He likes to throw the balls for the dogs now so he sits there and chucks the balls in fits of giggles."

He continued: "It's really wonderful because the dogs have really welcomed him."

Elsewhere during the TV segment, James shared a glimpse inside some of Inigo's latest milestones. Reflecting on his first birthday, the entrepreneur revealed that his son is now starting to walk.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: James Middleton shares video of baby Inigo's latest milestone

"He's been on all fours, and now he's walking," he said. "He gets stability by holding on to the back of a dog, and basically they start walking and he doesn't really have a choice, so he starts walking."

© Instagram James and Alizee welcomed a son in October last year

Loved-up couple James and Alizee wed in France in September 2021. The pair expanded their family in 2023 with the arrival of their first child, Inigo.

Despite running busy lives with their one-year-old, six dogs, sheep, ducks and chickens, James and Alizee haven't ruled out the possibility of welcoming a second child.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2021

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Princess of Wales' younger brother said he would love to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet, while also admitting that he plans to welcome a rescue dog into his already large household.

When asked whether he would like to have more children, James said he would love to "if we're fortunate enough to be able to".

© Instagram The couple share one child together

He added: "Yes – the pitter-patter of two or four feet… But who knows which will come first?"

James has recently been made a Dogs Trust ambassador, so when the timing is right, he also plans to "welcome many a rescue dog" to his pack.

© Instagram James has embraced fatherhood

Reflecting on his role as a father, James went on to say: "No matter how much people say to you about how wonderful it is, or how it will change your life, nothing can ever prepare you for that experience of seeing a little baby that's yours arrive.

"It unlocks something in your heart that you didn't know was there."