Zara Tindall hosts Christmas lunch in London with royal cousins and friends – exclusive photos
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall out for dinner in London © Splashnews

Princess Anne's daughter hosted the event with Princess Eugenie in attendance

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice joined her royal cousin Zara Tindall and friends at Ixchel, a swanky Mexican restaurant in London, where Princess Anne's daughter hosted a lavish Christmas party on Thursday.

Zara hosted the exclusive event alongside her close friend television presenter Natalie Pinkham. Also present at the event were presenters Sarah-Jane Mee, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse and Di Stewart. The restaurant is believed to be a favourite of Princess Beatrice, who was also in attendance but not pictured.

Check out the best photos below…

1/15

Princess Eugenie looking at her phone while walking in a black jumper© / SplashNews.com

Eugenie's arrival

For the special evening, Eugenie wore a black jumper with a matching bag and pair of boots; she completed her look with a green coat.

2/15

Princess Eugenie walking down a street© splashnews.com

Eugenie heads to the event

Eugenie sadly ended up missing Princess Kate's carol concert, but thankfully she was available for this event.

3/15

Princess Eugenie walking© splashnews.com

Eugenie's Christmas plans

Eugenie will likely be spending the holidays with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.

4/15

Zara Tindall standing with a group of women© splashnews.com

The menu

The group had an incredible selection of food to choose from. Upon entry, guests are given guacamole pico de gallo alongsode totopos.

Small plates are an option of roasted hispi cabbage or an ensenada taco with cripsy white fish, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with a scotch bonnet crema.

The final option is a white crab meat tostada, garlic chips and pico de gallo.

The main is a short ribs with smoky adobo and pineapple salsa. Sides consist of white honey corn esquites, grilled broccolini, padrom peppers and lemon vinaigrette with the final option being cripsy potatoes and salsa verde.

As for the dessert, guests are treated to a mango creme brulee.

5/15

Princess Eugenie leaving a restaurant© / SplashNews.com

Meal fit for a princess

Eugenie's sister is a big fan of the restaurant – we wonder if the mum-of-two was as much a fan following her meal.

6/15

Zara Tindall in a green coat and scarf© splashnews.com

Zara's stunning outfit

Zara wore a fabuolous green coat for her get-together alongside a pair of leather trousers. She kept the cold at bay with a stunning scarf. The former Olympian carried a large bag with her, while her boots added to her towering physique.

7/15

Zara Tindall laughing with a group of friends© splashnews.com

Zara giggles

Zara was seen laughing with her friends as the event came to an end.

8/15

Zara Tindall greeting a group of women© / SplashNews.com

Zara plays host

Zara shared a sweet moment with her friends as the group prepared to leave following their meal.

9/15

Zara Tindall standing with a group of women© Splashnews/MJ Pictures

An injured party

Although the party enjoyed themselves, one of the group was sporting an injury at the event.

10/15

Zara Tindall speaking with a group of women© Splashnews/MJ Pictures

Special gifts

The group left with plenty of presents, including bags from Ainslie + Ainslie, the performance powder brand owned by Georgie's Olympic sailor husband, Sir Ben Ainslie.

11/15

Zara tindall embracing a woman© splashnews.com

Zara says goodbye

The group spent three hours in the restaurant dining and catching up with each other.

12/15

Zara Tindall looking on as a friend gets into a taxi© / SplashNews.com

A fond farewell

Zara's outing came shortly after she enjoyed an event with her husband, Mike Tindall, the night before.

13/15

Zara Tindall smiling and laughing© splashnews.com

Busy Zara

It's been a busy week for Zara as alongside a date night, she also made an appearance at Princess Kate's carol service.

14/15

Zara Tindall waving© splashnews.com

Zara's future plans

Zara is gearing up for Christmas with her husband and three children and part of their seasonal plans will likely involve a trip to Australia.


15/15

Zara Tindall waving© Splashnews/MJ Pictures

Zara's trip to Australia

The Tindalls often escape to the warmer region during the winter, and the country also holds a special place in Mike and Zara's hearts as the couple first met there back in 2003.

