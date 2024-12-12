Zara Tindall hosts Christmas lunch in London with royal cousins and friends – exclusive photos

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice joined her royal cousin Zara Tindall and friends at Ixchel, a swanky Mexican restaurant in London, where Princess Anne's daughter hosted a lavish Christmas party on Thursday.

Zara hosted the exclusive event alongside her close friend television presenter Natalie Pinkham. Also present at the event were presenters Sarah-Jane Mee, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse and Di Stewart. The restaurant is believed to be a favourite of Princess Beatrice, who was also in attendance but not pictured.

1/ 15 © / SplashNews.com Eugenie's arrival For the special evening, Eugenie wore a black jumper with a matching bag and pair of boots; she completed her look with a green coat.



2/ 15 © splashnews.com Eugenie heads to the event Eugenie sadly ended up missing Princess Kate's carol concert, but thankfully she was available for this event.

3/ 15 © splashnews.com Eugenie's Christmas plans Eugenie will likely be spending the holidays with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.

4/ 15 © splashnews.com The menu The group had an incredible selection of food to choose from. Upon entry, guests are given guacamole pico de gallo alongsode totopos. Small plates are an option of roasted hispi cabbage or an ensenada taco with cripsy white fish, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with a scotch bonnet crema. The final option is a white crab meat tostada, garlic chips and pico de gallo. The main is a short ribs with smoky adobo and pineapple salsa. Sides consist of white honey corn esquites, grilled broccolini, padrom peppers and lemon vinaigrette with the final option being cripsy potatoes and salsa verde. As for the dessert, guests are treated to a mango creme brulee.

5/ 15 © / SplashNews.com Meal fit for a princess Eugenie's sister is a big fan of the restaurant – we wonder if the mum-of-two was as much a fan following her meal.



6/ 15 © splashnews.com Zara's stunning outfit Zara wore a fabuolous green coat for her get-together alongside a pair of leather trousers. She kept the cold at bay with a stunning scarf. The former Olympian carried a large bag with her, while her boots added to her towering physique.



7/ 15 © splashnews.com Zara giggles Zara was seen laughing with her friends as the event came to an end.

8/ 15 © / SplashNews.com Zara plays host Zara shared a sweet moment with her friends as the group prepared to leave following their meal.



9/ 15 © Splashnews/MJ Pictures An injured party Although the party enjoyed themselves, one of the group was sporting an injury at the event.

10/ 15 © Splashnews/MJ Pictures Special gifts The group left with plenty of presents, including bags from Ainslie + Ainslie, the performance powder brand owned by Georgie's Olympic sailor husband, Sir Ben Ainslie.

11/ 15 © splashnews.com Zara says goodbye The group spent three hours in the restaurant dining and catching up with each other.

12/ 15 © / SplashNews.com A fond farewell Zara's outing came shortly after she enjoyed an event with her husband, Mike Tindall, the night before.

13/ 15 © splashnews.com Busy Zara It's been a busy week for Zara as alongside a date night, she also made an appearance at Princess Kate's carol service.

14/ 15 © splashnews.com Zara's future plans Zara is gearing up for Christmas with her husband and three children and part of their seasonal plans will likely involve a trip to Australia.

