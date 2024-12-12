Zara Tindall wows in skinny jeans for glitzy date with husband Mike

Zara and Mike Tindall were all smiles on Tuesday afternoon as they stepped out in London for a ritzy afternoon tea at Claridge's.

The couple were pictured pounding the pavements, wrapped up warm against the winter chill. Striding out in front was former rugby star Mike, 46, who cut a cool figure in a double-breasted, military style coat, blue jeans and stylish white trainers.

© UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Mike and Zara enjoyed afternoon tea at Claridge's in London

He was accompanied by his wife Zara, 43, who looked her usual elegant self dressed in dark skinny jeans, a navy longline winter coat and stripy trainers. She wore her platinum blonde locks in a chic low bun and accessorised with a brown leather bag.

Located in the heart of Mayfair, Claridge's is beloved by a bevy of famous faces including the likes of Australian hitmaker Kylie Minogue and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Aside from its seriously impressive Art Deco interiors, the 5-star hotel is also renowned for its fine dining and is often ranked among the best places to enjoy afternoon tea.

The duo's wholesome outing comes after the former Olympian reunited with members of the royal family at the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol concert. While her husband Mike didn't attend, Zara appeared in high spirits as she mingled with the likes of Princess Beatrice and Duchess Sophie.

Dressed to impress, the mother-of-three rocked an eye-catching maroon velvet suit by Veronica Beard which she teamed with a matching plum-hued shirt. She carried a glimmering gold bag and slipped on a pair of towering burgundy heels for added glamour.

As for accessories, Zara wore a pair of stunning crystal floral earrings from Laurence Coste which retail for £325.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall looked chic in a deep purple hue last week

The festive soiree was hosted by Princess Kate at Westminster Abbey. The service featured a string of celebrity guests and performers including the likes of Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, Adam Peaty, Sir Chris Hoy and Lorraine Kelly.

It was also a family affair with senior members of the royal family turning out in full force to support Princess Kate. She was joined by her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa and her brother James.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales hosted her concert on 6 December

For the special occasion, Kate, 42, embraced Christmas in a stunning red coat crafted by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She accessorised with a statement velvet bow in black, heeled suede boots and pearl drop earrings.

In a sweet gesture, Kate penned a heartfelt letter that was handed out to each guest. In her message, Kate described the festive season as a "time for celebration and joy" that also "gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all".

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also in attendance

She added: "It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about."

Kate, who has had a difficult year after undergoing major abdominal surgery and being diagnosed with cancer, described "love" as the "greatest gift we can receive".

"Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times. We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone's side."