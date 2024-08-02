Princess Eugenie's sweet nickname for cousin Zara Tindall revealed

It's no secret that members of the British royal family have coined sweet nicknames for each other. Just recently, Princess Eugenie revealed the affectionate name she has for her cousin Zara Tindall.

The 34-year-old royal revealed the moniker when she marked the Paris Olympics this week, in which she shared a throwback image of Zara, who was presented a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics.

© Getty There's no denying cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie share a close bond

"The Olympics is one of the best things in our world," she wrote on Instagram. "It's such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations.

"Some of my most favourite memories from 2012 was being on the sidelines cheering on our heroes. Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!"

Eugenie, Beatrice and their other cousins, Prince William and his wife Kate, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips were among the spectators cheering on Zara at the event in Greenwich Park.

Photographs from the time show the British royals waving, clapping and cheering as Zara was presented by her mother and fellow Olympian, Princess Anne.

"Z" isn't the only nickname Princess Anne's daughter has – her husband Mike Tindall revealed his first nickname for Zara on an episode of the podcast House of Rugby in 2020.

Explaining that his youngest daughter Lena had just walked into the room, he told his co-host Alex Payne: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet. I did just send Zed a message, going 'Shush please,' so she's obviously moving from somewhere."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit

Zara similarly revealed the whole family go by their initials, signing off a letter to Mike during his time on I'm a Celebrity in 2022 with "Z, M, L and L" for Zara, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Mike has also confessed "munchkin" is another of their sweet names. "We basically call each other munchkins a lot. I don't know why that started but it has stuck," Mike said on the Total Sport Podcast, but there was another secret nickname that he alluded to during the chat, suggesting that Zara may want to keep the cheeky name under wraps.

© Getty Mike Tindall puts arm around wife Zara after she wins silver medal

"I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as…" he added, turning to professional equestrian Zara who replied: "When he's not listening to munchkin or Mikey, it becomes Michael Tindall when there's no response."

She coyly added: "He is in my phone as something else and it ends with kitten," and Mike quipped: "You can fill the first word in!"