Buckingham Palace respond to staff member's arrest following alleged assault at Christmas party - read statement

A member of Buckingham Palace staff was reportedly arrested after an alleged incident at a Christmas party at a London bar.

According to The Sun, a woman, who is believed to be a housemaid, allegedly attempted to punch a manager and smashed glasses, as 50 aides gathered at the pre-arranged party at All Bar One, close to the palace, on Tuesday evening.

When approached by HELLO!, a Met Police spokesperson said: "At 21:21hrs on Tuesday, 10 December officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1 following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff.

"Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

"She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder."

According to The Sun, royal staff had enjoyed drinks at the Palace at 4pm, with the event passing without incident, before heading to the pre-booked event at the bar.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.

"While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken."

On Tuesday, the King was in Windsor to hold an investiture and he also presented the first Elizabeth Emblem to the next of kin of members of the UK emergency services who are killed on duty.

Charles, 76, spent an hour with the families of 38 men and women who were firefighters, police officers or other public servants, chatting about the loved ones they lost and handing over the nation's gratitude in the form of the emblem.

