King Charles requests daily updates over widespread UK riots – details

Widespread riots have been taking place in the United Kingdom following the stabbings of three young girls at a Taylor Swift themed dance event in Southport on 29 July.

Up to 100 events are expected to be held across the UK on Wednesday ranging from London to Northampton, with rioters believed to be targeting immigration centres. The unrest broke out across the United Kingdom and came to a head over the weekend with widespread riots and the targeting of hotels housing asylum seekers.

© Christopher Furlong Large-scale riots have broken out across the United Kingdom

HELLO! understands King Charles has requested daily updates on the matter and plans to be engaging on the topic privately; the monarch has a long history of interest in community cohesion matters.

It is also understood that members of the royal family will only be undertaking engagements so long as they don't add an additional burden for frontlines services, due to their protection requirements, and the likelihood that they won't add to community tensions.

© Ryan Jenkinson Police and emergency services are preparing for further unrest on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Charles undertook a visit to small-scale engagement in the Scottish town of Helmsdale ahead of his traditional Scottish break.

Riots broke out following the tragedy as online misinformation claimed that the alleged attacker, later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, had crossed the channel, this was later disproved.

© Getty Royals will unlikely be taking many engagements while the unrest lasts

Following the Southport attack, the monarch said: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack. Charles R."

© Getty Images The monarch shared a statement following the Southport attack

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released their own statement, saying: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."

The couple added: "Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."

© Euan Cherry Charles is currently in Scotland ahead of his summer break

The King is yet to make a public statement on the ongoing riots, typically the monarchy doesn't release statements on these matters, instead relying on the Government to keep the public updated. However, there are ongoing discussions about the possibility of Charles sharing a new statement.

Following the 2011 London riots, Charles and the then Duchess of Cornwall visited Tottenham and a building that had been destroyed in a fire. There is the possibility that when the rioting subsides, a senior member of the royal family may make a similar visit.