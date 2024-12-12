Raye treats King Charles to incredible rendition of Holy Night during visit to Apple Headquarters

Award-winning singer Raye treated King Charles to a performance of Christmas songs during his visit to Apple’s London headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The monarch toured the tech giant’s HQ at the iconic Battersea Power Station with the company’s Chief Executive, Tim Cook, before heading outside to unveil a plaque and enjoy a surprise performance by Raye, whose hits include Worth It and Oscar Winning Tears.

Raye seemed overwhelmed as she was introduced on stage, although she had previously met the King ahead of her performance inside the headquarters and in a more intimate setting.

As she took to the stage, in front of Apple employees who had been unaware of her attendance, she bowed her head, shook his hand and said ‘hello’.

The King appeared to comment on her black strapped dress and asked her if she felt the cold. “I don’t, I don’t,” she said, as she smiled and put her thumb up as they took a picture.

The King then walked off stage alongside Tim Cook to listen to Raye’s set, “thank you, I hope you enjoy it,” she told the small crowd.

King Charles stayed to listen to her sing her first song, as she said: “What an honour to be in the presence of His Majesty today. It’s all very scary and very fancy so it’s very amazing.”

Raye’s special playlist began with an incredible rendition of Oh Holy Night, one her favourite Christmas carols. Following the end of the song, he then slipped off given the cold and rain. Raye continued her set and sang several more songs, including Jingle Bells and Cry me a River.

Ahead of her performance, Apple Chief Executive Tim praised the monarch: “We are honoured to host His Majesty King Charles III at Apple Battersea….at Apple we are honoured to call this our home in the UK and we are so grateful to His Majesty for visiting us this afternoon.”

He praised his “extraordinary leadership, his service to the United Kingdom and his lifelong commitment to philanthropy and the betterment of humanity.”

He also praised the King’s Trust “incredible work in powering and educating and next generations and creating opportunity by teaching vital skills like coding”.

The King was then invited to unveil a plaque commemorating his visit - and laughed as he got a “wolf whistle” as he did.