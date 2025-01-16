Prince William forced to postpone royal engagement - details

Prince William has been forced to postpone a royal engagement at the regiments in Wattisham, Suffolk, which he would have been visiting for the first time on Thursday.

Kensington Palace shared a statement confirming the news that William was unable to visit due to poor weather conditions, which read: "With regret, this engagement has been postponed as a result of poor weather, which would have significantly restricted the planned programme.

"The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those who he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience."

The visit was set to introduce the Prince of Wales to the regiments, meet service personnel from across both units, and observe elements of regular training, all of which would be impacted due to poor weather. The royal was also due to arrive at the flying station in a Wildcast Helicopter, a reconnaissance aircraft in the AAC’s fleet.

Although Kensington Palace has confirmed that the engagement will be rescheduled, there is no word yet on when this will be.

© Getty William was forced to cancel the event

Despite the weather on this occasion, 2025 is looking bright for the Prince and his wife, Catherine, who recently announced that her cancer was in remission, with royal experts predicting that she would slowly return to her royal duties alongside William.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told HELLO!: "Last year was an exceptional year, and William stepped up into a solo global-statesman role, but going forward, I think Catherine will spend more time at his side.

© Getty Catherine is expected to take on more duties in 2025

"They will both be mindful of their children's education and will make sure they're around if anything crucial happens, but there will be situations where they have to put the country and duty before their children."

Kate, 43, shared the wonderful update on her recovery ahead of visiting The Royal Marsden hospital in Chelsea, London, where she received chemotherapy treatment.

She said: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

© Getty The Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

"My heartfelt thanks go to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

The mum-of-three continued: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."