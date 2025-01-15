Prince William surprises Aston Villa fans with pints and football banter in Birmingham pub

The Prince of Wales surprised football fans as he popped into a local Wetherspoons in Birmingham ahead of Aston Villa's away clash with Everton on Wednesday evening.

Prince William, 42, stopped for a pint of Bulmers cider at the pub in New Street Station as he prepared to take the train back down to London.

The future King arranged a meet-up with Villa fans and bought a round of beers after he attended the College of Paramedics' inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham.

Steve Jones, 56, a Villa fan for the last 35 years, said: "We were contacted by the club saying Prince William wanted to meet a delegation of Villa fans as he was in Birmingham. He wanted to keep in the loop with everything going on at Villa.

"He was fantastic. I was quite amazed about how engaged he was with the club and his interest. He's not a fair weather fan. He really loves the club with a passion.

"We spoke about the club, the transfers, the pending Champions League trip to Monaco, and all things Aston Villa. He asked many questions he's got a good level of interest."

© Getty William with his son George at a Villa match last April

William also spoke about his children following in his footsteps, with Steve adding: "It was 95 per cent chat about Villa as that's our shared interest but a bit about his family.

"Young George is a Villa fan but he didn't want all three [children] to be Villa fans. He was massively interested and seemed like a really genuine guy and all he wanted to do was talk about Villa.

"He said he was hopeful about beating Everton tonight and would be watching but was wary about new manager syndrome, or rather old manager syndrome."

© Getty William arranged the meet-up with fans after attending the College of Paramedics' inaugural emergency and critical care conference

William, whose sons Prince George and Prince Louis are also avid Villa supporters, previously shared why he follows the West Midlands club, telling Gary Lineker in 2015: "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history."

It comes after the Prince was announced as patron of the College of Paramedics at the conference.

William, who is a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, referenced his flying career as he delivered a speech to delegates.

He even opened his address with a quip about his beloved football club ahead of their match, saying: "It's great to be back in Birmingham, and for any fellow Villa fans with us today – I look forward to celebrating our win over Everton later…"

1/ 5 © Getty Meeting SAR paramedic Edward Griffiths A the conference, William praised the demands paramedics face in their day-to-day role, saying: "Often referred to as the 'Swiss Army Knife' of frontline healthcare, paramedics and those in the emergency services are adaptable, multiskilled and crucially, know how to work under pressure. "This pressure is something I was all too familiar with during my time as a pilot for RAF Search and Rescue and for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Both Hutch and Edward just characterised this experience so well in their sessions. "My time in these roles allowed me to better understand the day-to-day challenges that you all face and gave me the lifelong motivation to do all I can to support your community. It is not just another job. "Every day provides unpredictable challenges. Every shout is a journey into the unknown. Every split second decision, has immeasurable impact on so many people."

2/ 5 © Getty Speaking to Dr. Halden Hutchinson-Bazely William served for three years as a helicopter pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force, flying rescue missions from RAF Valley in Anglesey from the autumn of 2010. He later joined the East Anglian Air Ambulance, responding to call-outs for two years before stepping down in July 2017 to focus on his royal duties.

3/ 5 © Getty Vital job Recalling his and Kate's visit to Southport last October, where they spoke with emergency responders who attended the scene of the horrific knife attack at a children's dance class on 29 July, William said: "Speaking to the paramedics and other frontline care providers on that day, was another reminder of the horrors you can be met with, but also the vital job that you do."



4/ 5 © Getty Giving his address The Prince also praised the care and compassion paramedics show to people in the "most critical and emotional moments" saying: "Your ability to calm the patient, to listen to their fears, to reassure them that help has arrived, is as important as the subsequent medical intervention." William emphasised the importance of staff looking after their own as well as each other's mental wellbeing.



5/ 5 © Getty Paying tribute He finished his speech by saying that the nation would "never forget your unwavering and brave work" during the COVID-19 pandemic and that in this country, "we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our emergency services".



