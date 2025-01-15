Unknown detail about Princess Kate's 'tough' cancer treatment revealed

The Princess of Wales revealed intimate details about her cancer treatment as she visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea – where she received chemotherapy.

In her first solo engagement since 2023, Kate, 43, opened up about her "really tough" chemotherapy as she spoke with patients and staff.

Talking to Katherine Field, 45, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy to preserve her hair, the Princess of Wales gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the "port" mechanism to deliver the medicine.

WATCH: Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment

"I got so attached to it," Kate said, joking that she had hesitated when finally told "you can have it taken out" now.

The Princess is not thought to have used a cold cap herself.

What is a chemotherapy port?

An implanted port – also known as a portacath – is a small device inserted under the skin which is kept in place until treatment finishes.

It attaches to a long thin tube which goes into a vein close to the heart or sometimes in the arm.

Medicine is given using a special needle inserted into the device through the skin, but this is not painful.

© Getty Kate spoke with patient Katherine Field, who wore a cold cap during her treatment

The port can be felt under the skin or a small bump seen, but patients can go home with a portacath in place, and it avoids the need to have needles in the arm during each course of treatment.

A cold cap can be worn during some chemotherapy treatments and its cooling effect reduces blood flow to the scalp, which reduces the amount of chemotherapy medication reaching the area and helps to prevent hair loss.

In remission

Kate expressed her gratitude to her medical teams during the unannounced visit to the hospital, which was described as "incredibly poignant" later sharing her relief in a social media message that she is now in remission.

© Getty Images Kate's visit to the hospital was not announced in advance

The Princess said: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

She also thanked the Royal Marsden for its "exceptional" care and for "looking after me so well".

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn't have asked for me," the Princess added.

It had not been previously disclosed that Kate, who underwent chemotherapy last year, was treated at the Marsden – a world-leading state-of-the art cancer centre known for its pioneering research.

The Princess has also become joint patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, who had previously been the hospital's president since 2007.

© Getty Kate spoke with staff and patients

Kate's cancer diagnosis was revealed personally by the Princess in a video message in March 2024.

In a written message released last June, Kate said she had "good days and bad days”, was “not out of the woods yet" and was facing a few more months of the drug treatment.

Six months later, in a moving video message, the royal mother-of-three confirmed that she had completed chemotherapy.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she said at the time.

© Getty Images Kate hugged Rebecca Mendelhson during her visit

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

The Palace was keen to stress that the guidance around Kate's return to public-facing engagements had not changed and it would continue to be gradual.

Timeline of Princess Kate's health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review. 14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour. 14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews. 11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics. 9 September 2024 - Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video message. 10 October 2024 - Kate joins William on visit to bereaved families in Southport. 9/10 November 2024 - Princess attends Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph. 3 December 2024 - Kate greets Emir of Qatar alongside William during state visit. 6 December 2024 - The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment