Prince William declares his love for Kate as he shares unseen picture of 'incredible' wife on 43rd birthday

The Prince of Wales penned heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife, the Princess of Wales, as she turned 43 on Thursday.
In the personal message shared on social media, Prince William wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."
The black and white snap taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer shows Kate posing with her hands in her jean pockets, and wearing a white blouse, a blazer and a checked scarf.
It comes after the King and Queen sent birthday wishes to Kate, sharing a photograph of the Princess from the Christmas Day walkabout.
The Princess, who is making a gradual return to her public duties, would have been undergoing chemotherapy at the time.
The royal family was rocked by Kate and the King's cancer diagnoses in 2024, with William describing the year as "brutal".
Kate announced she had completed chemotherapy in a moving family video in September, which showed her enjoying the great outdoors with her husband and their three children.
The footage also showed rare displays of public affection from William and Kate, who will mark their 14th wedding anniversary this April.
Opening up in Cape Town, South Africa in November, William said of the family's experience: "Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done."
The couple look set to carry out an overseas visit together, with the Prince hinting as much.
“I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up,” he said in South Africa.
Kate has not taken part in an official foreign visit for more than 14 months.
The Prince and Princess are also launching a new mental health pilot this year to boost support for those living on the Sandringham Estate and surrounding area.
The couple are co-funding a programme with Norfolk and Waveney Mind, which will provide counselling and targeted groups for often-isolated rural and farming communities.
Kate made a handful of public appearances in 2024 – including Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon and Remembrance Sunday.
The Princess rounded off December by joining her family at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, having hosted her festive carol concert at Westminster Abbey earlier in the month.
Kate marked her birthday privately with her family, with the Waleses having returned to their Windsor home this week after spending Christmas in Norfolk.
Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are now back at Lambrook School after the holidays.