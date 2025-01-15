Princess Beatrice is identical to Princess Lilibet in unbelievable family photo

Princess Lilibet made headlines when she appeared in her first-ever solo portrait on her first birthday in 2022, but did you notice the incredible family resemblance she has to one of her royal family members?

An unearthed photo of Princess Eugenie aged one had us doing a double take, as she looks so much like her cousin, Prince Harry's daughter.

© PA Images via Getty Images The photo shows Eugenie looking so much like little Lilibet

The adorable photo of the Princess of York was taken when she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, then three, were in their mother Sarah Ferguson's arms as they boarded the royal barge to join Britannia near Fort William.

Eugenie's resemblance to Lilibet is uncanny, with her strawberry blonde hair and features so similar to little Lilibet's.

Lilibet's first brithday portrait made headlines

In his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed how much his daughter resembles his side of the family.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he divulged: "The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids, there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes, but I was wrong!"

© Archewell Lilibet's hair has been getting darker as she has grown up

All three of Princess Diana's siblings – Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer – boast naturally vibrant red hair, a unique family trait that was later passed on to Harry.

Whilst fans are yet to get a recent glimpse of his youngest's face, it looks as though Lilibet's red locks are getting blonder by the day, if her latest appearance is anything to go by.

© Steve Back/ANL/Shutterstock Much-like Eugenie' whose locks darkened as she grew up

The three-year-old was featured alongside her brother, Archie, in a heartfelt video posted by the former Suits actress last week, following the death of their beloved family dog, Guy.

The image caught a glimpse of Lilibet's strawberry blonde tresses in a special family photo, which look so much like Eugenie's when she was a toddler.

We can't wait to see whether little Lilibet ends up with dark raven locks like Eugenie, or whether her Spencer gene continues to flourish!