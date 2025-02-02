Princess Kate makes major announcement as she calls for love and empathy

The Princess of Wales has unveiled a powerful new tool to help children grow into happy and healthy adults, saying: "Let us build a more loving, empathetic, and compassionate society together."

In a foreword to the new Shaping Us Framework, which she will help to launch in public this week, she says: "To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind."

Developed by global experts brought together by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Shaping Us Framework identifies 30 social and emotional skills that develop from early childhood and which, Kate says: "We must prioritise if we are to thrive."

She writes: "At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times.

"The impact of this - poor mental health, addiction and abuse – can be devastating... If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance We must invest in humankind."

© Getty Princess Kate launched Shaping Us in early 2023

The Princess, who has made early childhood development a cornerstone of her work, continues: "That means taking a profound look at ourselves and our own behaviours, emotions and feelings.

"It means getting much better at acting with compassion and empathy towards one another… and better understanding how we can protect and build upon what connects and unites us, so that we can find new ways to strengthen communities.

"And it means acknowledging that society is something we build together, through the actions we take every day."

© Getty Kate delivered a keynote speech at Shaping Us National Symposium in 2023

The Princess says the skills set out in the framework may begin in early childhood, but "continue to grow throughout adulthood", adding: "It is never too late."

And she concludes: "We can all play a vital part in building a more loving, empathetic, and compassionate society, and a world with humanity reconnected."

The publication of the Framework is said to be a "milestone" moment for the Centre for Early Childhood, which Kate founded in 2021 and whose work she is passionate about.

"The Princess is excited to be shining a light on the importance of early childhood and the work of the centre," a royal source tells HELLO!

© Maggie Stephenson / The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood The Shaping Us Framework

It describes thirty crucial life skills grouped into six clusters: Knowing ourselves; Managing our emotions; Focussing our thoughts; Communication with others; Nurturing our relationships; Exploring the world.

It aims to help people talk about these skills so they can nurture their own and other's emotional needs.

The Shaping Us Framework The 30 skills said to be the foundations of a healthy, happy life are grouped into six clusters: Know ourselves Understand our own thoughts, feelings and beliefs

Take charge of our life

Have hopes for our future Manage our emotions Recognise and name emotions in ourselves and others

Have ways to manage our emotions Focus our thoughts Focus our attention

Be aware of and direct our thoughts

Weigh up information

Make decisions that are right for ourselves and for others

Solve problems

Pause before we act

Be flexible

Keep going

Bounce back Communicate with others Listen to and understand others

Express ourselves Nurture our relationships Accept others for who they are

Understand and feel someone else’s emotions

Understand what someone might be thinking

Be kind

Give freely

Get on with others

Build positive relationships

Love and be loved

Work well with others

Set and respect boundaries

Manage conflict Explore the world Be curious

Be creative

Feel joy

And as well as being used to support babies and children, it is hoped that the Framework will also be applied across society, in areas such as wellbeing programmes, team building, professional development, recruitment and human resources.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate reveals why early years is a big focus for her

Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Centre for Early Childhood said: "It is time that we recognised and acted upon the undeniable significance of social and emotional skills and give them the recognition they deserve.

"Getting this right in early childhood, when we lay the foundations upon which these skills continue to grow throughout our lives - could have a truly profound impact on the future of individuals and of our society."

LISTEN: Is Princess Catherine the perfect royal?