Princess Kate collects special birthday gift for mum Carole - details

Celebrations are in order for Carole Middleton who turned 70 on Friday, and in honour of her milestone, there is one thoughtful gift the Princess of Wales will be giving her.

During an unannounced visit to South Wales on Thursday, Kate attended a textile manufacturer, Corgi, a family-run business in Ammanford, near Swansea, which specialises in handmade socks and knitwear.

As the Princess left, she was given a cream zip-up cashmere cardigan, made especially for her, as well as a navy cashmere wrap for her mother, Carole Middleton, to mark her 70th birthday.

The gift was given to Kate by 12-year-old Cari, the daughter of Chris Jones, 56, who took over the business with his sister Lisa Wood, 55, when their father died in the 1990s.

© Getty Kate recieved the gift at Corgu factory near Swansea

"That’s so sweet of you, thank you, I wasn’t expecting it," Kate told Cari after receiving the thoughtful gift.

It has not been confirmed how Carole will ring in her 70th trip around the sun, but no doubt, she will be surrounded by her closest friends and family.

© George Pimentel No doubt Carole will be ringing in her big day surrounded by her nearest and dearest

When she turned 60, Carole pulled out all the stops for the big day, celebrating on a private Caribbean Island, Mustique, which, according to reports, featured pink champagne, a jazz band, and fireworks.

The former Party Pieces owner may choose to mark her special day at home in Bucklebury, where she and her husband Michael are heavily involved in village life, often seen going for walks in the forest.

Talking about her birthday month, which she shares with her daughter Kate, Carole previously revealed: "It’s no surprise I’ve learned to love January; it’s the start of a new year, a time to put healthy habits in place, and it’s my birthday month—so there’s every good reason to celebrate with loved ones!"

The words were shared on her Instagram account for her former business, Party Pieces, and were written alongside a photo of herself holding a bunch of balloons taken by photographer Liz McAulay.