Princess Kate's latest news sparks huge reaction from royal fans

Kate Middleton's latest news sparks huge reaction from royal fans
Close-up of Kate Middleton in Leeds smiling© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales is expected to make her fourth public appearance  

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales launched a new initiative to help boost the nation's social and emotional skills, unveiling the Shaping Us Framework published by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Sunday.

The project aims to increase awareness and "develop and nurture" a set of crucial life skills we all possess from the moment we are born which are the "bedrock of any healthy, happy society", but this must be a priority if we are to "thrive," Kate wrote in the report's foreword.

The Princess added: "To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind."

The framework comprises 30 social and emotional skills grouped into six clusters: know ourselves, manage our emotions, focus our thoughts, communicate with others, nurture our relationships and explore the world.

The new initiative has sparked a flurry of reactions and comments from the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media followers.

"This is wonderful work and hopefully a step towards a better and more safe society and future for generations to come," one follower commented.

The Shaping Us Framework

"This is incredible, it will be an essential tool for the whole society, everyone needs to know how to deal with their emotional and social skills and especially help children from early childhood to develop this stage," another said.

"This is crucial work and I’m so glad this exists! This is so important for children and our society. There is no greater or more important job than raising and nurturing the next generation," a third agreed.

Kate Middleton smiles at a baby during visit to Dadvengers© Getty
Kate, with Dadvengers in 2023 - the year she launched Shaping Us

Kate will step out this week to attend an event showcasing the first project based on the framework – making it her fourth public engagement of the year as she continues to make a gradual return to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment last summer.

"Well done for all the hard and wonderful work you're doing for Early Childhood. Can't wait to see the first project of The Shaping Us Framework," another Instagram follower commented.

Princess Kate joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre© Shutterstock
Early years has been described as the royal's "life's work"

In 2023, the Princess unveiled her Shaping Us campaign, which has been described as her "life's work" and is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

The 30 skills said to be the foundations of a healthy, happy life are grouped into six clusters: 

Know ourselves

  • Understand our own thoughts, feelings and beliefs
  • Take charge of our life
  • Have hopes for our future

Manage our emotions

  • Recognise and name emotions in ourselves and others
  • Have ways to manage our emotions

Focus our thoughts

  • Focus our attention
  • Be aware of and direct our thoughts
  • Weigh up information
  • Make decisions that are right for ourselves and for others
  • Solve problems
  • Pause before we act
  • Be flexible
  • Keep going
  • Bounce back

Communicate with others 

  • Listen to and understand others
  • Express ourselves

Nurture our relationships

  • Accept others for who they are
  • Understand and feel someone else’s emotions
  • Understand what someone might be thinking
  • Be kind
  • Give freely
  • Get on with others
  • Build positive relationships
  • Love and be loved
  • Work well with others
  • Set and respect boundaries
  • Manage conflict

Explore the world

  • Be curious
  • Be creative
  • Feel joy

Last week, Kate visited Ty Hafan children's hospice in south Wales, where she was announced as its new patron. The Princess joined a stay and play session with families, playing with maracas and having her palm painted red to create a handprint. Watch below...

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals artistic activity she 'loves' to do with her children

She later stopped at Welsh knitwear and sock manufacturer Corgi in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire to shine a light on British industry, where she giggled as she tried her hand at "linking," the process of finishing a sock.

LISTEN: Is Princess Catherine the perfect royal?

