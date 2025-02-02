Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton revives her sculpted purple suit to announce exciting news
Princess of Wales attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Since it's launch, in 2012 by the Royal Foundation in response to the London riots and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coach Core has supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

Princess Kate revives the brightest suit she owns to announce exciting news

The Princess of Wales wore one of her boldest suits in her wardrobe

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales took time away from her weekend to deliver a powerful message on Sunday, revealing she is launching a new tool to help children flourish with better social and emotional skills.

Taking to Instagram, the wife of Prince William shared a number of photographs to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media channels, including a post from November 2023 when she wore an electric purple suit by Emilia Wickstead.

The Princess of Wales' epic purple suit

Kate Middleton wearing purple trouser for Shaping Us at Design Museum© Getty
The Princess of Wales made a statement in a purple trouser suit

At the time, the mother-of-three turned heads in the aubergine-hued ensemble to hold a conference at the Design Museum in London. Kate's fitted, double-breasted blazer looked perfectly tailored to her silhouette, with large lapels adding drama to the look. 

The elegant royal paired her blazer with the matching suit trousers, offering a style masterclass in statement workwear.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. © Getty
The Princess of Wales wore the late Princess Diana's diamond and sapphire earrings

She slipped into royal blue suede heels, which complemented her dazzling pair of diamond and sapphire earrings, which formerly belonged to Princess Diana. 

Most striking about the Princess' look, however, was her tumbling brunette hair which fell to her shoulders in glossy, voluminous curls.

Royal fans were delighted to see the revival of the purple suit on their social media feeds, flooding the comment section. 

"The Princess of Wales is a born leader," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Thank you for speaking up about this, Catherine!"

A royal recycled moment

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. The symposium event, hosted by the Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, brings together leaders and specialists to consider key foundational skills for early childhood which can result in healthy adult lives. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
The Princess wore the striking suit on 15 November 2023

In commitment to her personal stance on sustainability and making conscious consumer choices, the Princess of Wales often repeats her most memorable outfits. 

The poignant occasion marks the first and only time we've seen the Princess of Wales wear the bold and beautiful vermillion suit in public, but that doesn't mean she'll pass on the chance to wear it again in the near future.

One of the royal's most circular suits, her red Alexander McQueen trouser suit, has been worn by the Princess on several occasions, including at King Charles' coronation concert and at the official launch of her Shaping Us campaign.

Princess Kate wears a red Alexander McQueen suit© Getty
The Princess of Wales is a regular outfit repeater

Introducing the Shaping Us Framework

In a foreword to the new Shaping Us Framework, which the Princess will help to launch in public this week, she says: "To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind."

Developed by global experts brought together by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Shaping Us Framework identifies 30 social and emotional skills that develop from early childhood and which, Kate says: "We must prioritise if we are to thrive."

