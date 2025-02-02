Princess Kate revives the brightest suit she owns to announce exciting news

Taking to Instagram, the wife of Prince William shared a number of photographs to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media channels, including a post from November 2023 when she wore an electric purple suit by Emilia Wickstead.
The Princess of Wales' epic purple suit
At the time, the mother-of-three turned heads in the aubergine-hued ensemble to hold a conference at the Design Museum in London. Kate's fitted, double-breasted blazer looked perfectly tailored to her silhouette, with large lapels adding drama to the look.
The elegant royal paired her blazer with the matching suit trousers, offering a style masterclass in statement workwear.
She slipped into royal blue suede heels, which complemented her dazzling pair of diamond and sapphire earrings, which formerly belonged to Princess Diana.
Most striking about the Princess' look, however, was her tumbling brunette hair which fell to her shoulders in glossy, voluminous curls.
Royal fans were delighted to see the revival of the purple suit on their social media feeds, flooding the comment section.
"The Princess of Wales is a born leader," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Thank you for speaking up about this, Catherine!"
A royal recycled moment
In commitment to her personal stance on sustainability and making conscious consumer choices, the Princess of Wales often repeats her most memorable outfits.
The poignant occasion marks the first and only time we've seen the Princess of Wales wear the bold and beautiful vermillion suit in public, but that doesn't mean she'll pass on the chance to wear it again in the near future.
One of the royal's most circular suits, her red Alexander McQueen trouser suit, has been worn by the Princess on several occasions, including at King Charles' coronation concert and at the official launch of her Shaping Us campaign.
Introducing the Shaping Us Framework
In a foreword to the new Shaping Us Framework, which the Princess will help to launch in public this week, she says: "To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind."
Developed by global experts brought together by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Shaping Us Framework identifies 30 social and emotional skills that develop from early childhood and which, Kate says: "We must prioritise if we are to thrive."
