Princess Kate has fun-filled solo outing in London - best photos

The Princess of Wales joined young children to launch an interactive trail at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday.

Kate boarded a mini bus to join a group of four and five year olds from All Souls CE Primary School in London to explore The Bobeam Tree Trail, which is based on work by her Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

The route was created using the Shaping Us Framework, which outlines 30 social and emotional skills that are crucial to living a healthy, happy life at all ages and which the Princess launched on February 1.

Bringing together two of her passions, art and early years development, the outing saw her join youngsters in activities designed around portraits to help them to use and develop these important skills.

The trail is based on a magical tree with beautiful, colourful leaves, which thrives when surrounded by stories. Children were asked to help the tree by discovering the stories of people depicted in the artworks – exploring facial expressions, listening to audio recordings and using props.

Kate joined the pupils and teachers as they explored how faces can express feelings and emotions and as they were asked to think about their own lives, feelings and thoughts while creating a self portrait, which they could choose to "feed" to the tree to help it grow big and strong.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales has been patron of The National Portrait Gallery since 2011

Aimed at nursery and reception age children, the trail is completely free and runs until 16 March. The NPG website is also offering related activities to do at home.

The Princess, who has been patron of the NPG since 2011, also met its newly appointed Director Victoria Siddall and chief executives and expert practitioners from five other galleries across the UK.

Over the course of 2025, The Box, Plymouth, The Lowry, Manchester, Middlesborough Institute of Modern Art, National Museums Northern Ireland and Museums and Galleries Sheffield will work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and the National Portrait Gallery to bring the Shaping Us framework to life through their own collections.

Staff at the museums and galleries will also co-design a toolkit to help others across the UK to incorporate the framework into their offerings for younger visitors.

© Getty Images Princess Kate launched Shaping Us in early 2023

The future Queen unveiled the Shaping Us Framework earlier this week, calling on society to "invest in humankind" and "build a more loving, empathetic and compassionate" world.

Drawn up by international academics, clinicians and early years practitioners brought together by her Centre for Early Childhood, it is hoped that the framework might be applied across society, in areas such as wellbeing programmes, team building, professional development, recruitment and human resources.

