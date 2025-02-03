Prince Louis becomes first of Prince William and Princess Kate's children to carry out this special task

The Prince and Princess of Wales' son, Prince Louis, carried out a major royal first recently - much to the delight of fans.

While Princess Kate is renowned for her photography skills, Prince Louis, six, showed off his knack for photography in a sweet picture shared ahead of World Cancer Day.

© Instagram Princess Kate pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day

The charming snapshot showed the mother-of-three posing outside on a wintry day with her arms outstretched. She could be seen rocking a smart forest green longline coat and a stylish baker boy cap.

Kate posted the image on her official Instagram account, alongside a second image taken by the Princess showing frosted fern branches at Windsor. She included a caption that read: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease." Concluding her message, Kate also signed off with a "C".

© Instagram The royal wanted to mark World Cancer Day which takes place on Tuesday

In a nod to her son's photography, the 43-year-old added a camera emoji, followed by the words "Prince Louis".

Louis' artistic skills went down a treat with royal fans. In the comments section of the post, one follower remarked: "I can't believe that this photo was taken by Louis, that's so sweet," while a second added: "A beautiful image and message, looks like Louis has got his mother's love for photography - a talented young boy!"

© Getty Images Prince Louis is following in his mother's arty footsteps

Princess Kate is continuing to make a gradual return to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment last summer.

She carried out three royal engagements last week, but the events are not thought to indicate the princess is fully back to work.

© Getty Images Kate was recently given a tour of Corgi - a family run textiles manufacturer focused on the production of socks and knitwear

During her visit to Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea last month - where she previously received cancer treatment - Kate shared her relief that she's now in remission. At the time, she shared a message that read: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

Princess Kate's passion for photography

The mother-of-three has seemingly passed on her passion for photography to her youngest son, Prince Louis. Kate's interest in the art form stems in part from her university days when she studied History of Art and completed a dissertation on photography.

Since starting a family with her husband Prince William, the amateur photographer has been taking the official portraits of her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate is handy with a camera

In 2022, she also got behind the camera to take a portrait of Queen Camilla for Country Life magazine. Of Kate's natural talent, King Charles's wife said at the time: "She's [Kate] an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn't much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs – it was a lovely way of doing it."

In 2012, Kate was announced as royal patron of The National Portrait Gallery, and in 2017, she was made an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society. She later became its patron in 2017, taking over from the late Queen Elizabeth II.