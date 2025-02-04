Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla just won a Formula 1 race - and the photos have to be seen
Queen Camilla just won a Formula 1 race - and the photos have to be seen
Digital Cover royalty

Queen Camilla just won a Formula 1 race - and the photos have to be seen

The Queen has an unexpected talent!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla won a grand prix on Tuesday when she paid a visit to an East London school. 

The royal, 77, officially opened the Mulberry Academy in London Docks. Camilla arrived to cheers from the children, as well

The Queen won a Grand Prix of sorts
The Queen won a Grand Prix of sorts

After admiring bunsen burners, Camilla had a hands-on role where she was shown a scheme being run in conjunction with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix. 

During the session, the Queen was shown how children are taught to build and race robotic cars on a track that ran the length of several tables.

The children were delighted to see Her Majesty
The children were delighted to see Her Majesty

Camilla tested the track out for herself competing against 11-year-old Mahiri in a race which she narrowly won. 

The Queen said: "I can’t believe I beat you. You were being very kind."

Camilla was also treated to a spectacular firework
Camilla was also treated to a spectacular firework

Following her race, Camilla was presented with a cake which she said she would have "for her tea" and enjoyed a performance by a group of boys who sang My Shot from the Hamilton.

"Brilliant", Camilla said, shaking hands with the performers afterwards. "You had my toes tapping and my hands clapping." She also saw huge firework as the school demonstrated its pyrotechnic capabilities.

After cutting a purple ribbon to officially open the school, the Queen gave an off-the-cuff speech in which she said: “Thank you very much for having me and for letting me win the car race.”

Reflecting on the visit, Dr Vanessa Ogden, CEO, Mulberry Schools Trust, said: "Her Majesty’s presence was a tremendous honour and a testament to the exceptional work of our students, staff and community.The day celebrated the values at the heart of the Mulberry Schools Trust: outstanding achievement for all, made possible through the power of partnerships, creativity and ambition. I would like to extend my thanks to all the delivery partners involved in the school build whose support was instrumental in bringing this vision to life."

