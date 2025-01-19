King Charles and Queen Camilla all smiles as they attend church together in Scotland

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles on Sunday as they attended a service at Crathie Kirk church.

Photographs taken at the Scottish spot showed the royal couple beaming from ear to ear as they were driven back after attending the morning service.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles and Camilla attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk

For the wintry outing, Camilla, 77, wrapped up warm in a smart collared coat and her trusty faux fur-trimmed hat in a luxe caramel shade. She pinned a sparkling brooch to her collar for added glitz and highlighted her features with a dusting of rosy makeup.

The monarch, meanwhile, was pictured in the back seat waving to royal well-wishers with a broad grin stretched across his face. Charles, 76, looked his usual dapper self dressed in a herringbone tweed coat.

© PA Images via Getty Images Crathie Kirk is located near Balmoral, Scotland

Crathie Kirk is located near His Majesty's sprawling Balmoral estate. It's best known for being the regular place of worship for the British royals when they're staying at the castle, and is also where the Princess Royal married her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royal family

Last week, Charles and Camilla braved the snow as they made their way to the exact same spot for a morning service. The village of Crathie had been transformed into a magical winter wonderland, complete with a thick frosting of snow covering the church and surrounding area.

Their Majesties travelled to Scotland after spending Christmas with the royals at the King's Norfolk estate, Sandringham.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Charles and Camilla led the royals on Christmas Day

Charles's return to work after Christmas

On Monday, Charles returned to London to resume his royal duties at Buckingham Palace. While there, he hosted three organisations dedicated to educating future generations about the Holocaust.

Upon arrival, the monarch met Manfred Goldberg, 94, and his wife Shary. Manfred survived concentration camps, including Stutthof, and a death march.

© PA Images/Alamy Charles speaking to Holocaust survivor, Manfred Goldberg, and his wife Shary

The King spoke to Manfred about his forthcoming overseas trip to Poland later this month, saying: "I feel I must [go] for the 80th anniversary. It's so important." Charles will travel to Poland to join other dignitaries and Holocaust survivors invited to a service, held at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, commemorating the 80th anniversary.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Charles marked the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation at Dumfries House. The occasion was a star-studded affair with the likes of Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster, as well as TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh in attendance.

© Getty Images During the event, Charles placed an item in a time capsule dedicated to the anniversary

During the event, Rod and Penny were unveiled as the latest celebrity ambassadors for the King's charity. Of their involvement, Loose Women star Penny said: "As a volunteer special constable, the Foundation's approach to building communities – and how access to green spaces can help build better, healthier places – is particularly important to me.

"It's an honour to be working with the Foundation and I can't wait to meet more of the inspiring people who both learn with and work for the organisation."