King Charles and Queen Camilla beam as they enjoy church outing in Sandringham

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles on Sunday as they stepped out to attend a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Photographs taken during the morning showed the pair beaming and waving at royal well-wishers as they walked side by side in the brilliant sunshine.

Ever the thrifty royal, His Majesty, 76, looked smart wearing a herringbone coat with deep pockets that he's owned for over 40 years. He paired the winter garment with a dapper suit and some trusty brogues in dark brown.

Queen Camilla, 77, meanwhile, wrapped up warm in a chic aubergine-hued belted coat and a pair of killer suede boots. The mother-of-two accessorised with a leather handbag, statement gold hoop earrings and her trusty faux fur-rimmed hat in a charming sandstone colour.

The royal couple are regulars at the Norfolk church in light of its close proximity to Charles's sprawling Sandringham estate. The monarch's Norfolk base is set amid 8,000 hectares and boasts a working farm, impressive gardens, royal parkland and rental properties.

It also serves as the go-to destination for members of the royal family over the Christmas period.

Speaking to Country Life in 2021, the King revealed his plans to turn Sandringham into a "fully organic operation".

He told the publication: "Since the beginning of the 1980s, when I first had responsibility for managing some land in my own right at Highgrove, I have wanted to focus on an approach to food production that avoids the impact of the predominant, conventional system of industrialized agriculture, which, it is increasingly clear to see, is having a disastrous effect on soil fertility, biodiversity and animal and human health."

The father-of-two added: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her, thus restoring the lost fertility and carbon-sequestration capacity of the soil on which we rely for our very existence upon this planet."

At the start of this week, Charles paid an important visit to Poland to remember and mourn the millions of Holocaust victims in a service marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

He was joined by a number of European royals including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary.

During the moving service, the King with other heads of state and Government laid lights in memory of those who died.

Ahead of his visit, the monarch told guests at a Buckingham Palace reception: "I feel I must go for the 80th anniversary, [it's] so important."