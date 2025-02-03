King Charles and Queen Camilla's milestone anniversary plans revealed

The King and Queen are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary overseas.

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, are expected to be on a state visit to Rome on 9 April.

While full details are yet to be revealed by Buckingham Palace, Their Majesties will reportedly have an audience with Pope Francis at Vatican City during their Italian trip, according to The Sun.

Although it will be a working day, the couple will also reportedly find time to celebrate their anniversary privately.

It comes after Buckingham Palace shared last year that the King will embrace travel amid his ongoing cancer treatment, and following the success of Charles and Camilla's tour of Australia and Samoa last October.

A spokesperson said at the time: "We're now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high point for us, knowing that we can think in those terms."

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla in Florence, Italy in 2017

The couple last visited Italy together in 2017 as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Charles last met with Pope Francis at Vatican City in 2019.

A look back at their wedding

Charles and Camilla tied the knot at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005 after years of courtship. Their nuptials had to be postponed by 24 hours so the then Prince could attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla's wedding day in 60 seconds

For the civil ceremony, the groom wore formal morning dress, while the royal bride donned a cream dress by Robinson Valentine and a feathered hat by Philip Treacy.

© Getty Images The newlyweds after their civil ceremony

Their low-key wedding was followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle, which the late Queen and Prince Philip and members of the royal family attended.

Camilla changed into a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair.

© Getty The couple after the blessing at Windsor Castle

The late Queen later hosted a reception for the newlyweds and their guests at Windsor Castle, with Charles and Camilla travelling up to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate for their honeymoon.

For their 19th wedding anniversary last year, the couple chose to celebrate privately at their Scottish abode.

