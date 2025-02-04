Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse of Montecito home as she thanks Billie Eilish for incredible gesture

The Duchess of Sussex has posted a moving and emotional video thanking Billie Eilish for helping one young teenager who lost a prized tee-shirt during the Altadena wildfire.

A clearly overjoyed Meghan posted a rare video from her home in Montecito on Tuesday February 4, revealing how the Grammy award winner had sent in signed merchandise to be sent on to the 15-year-old fan who lost everything in the Altadena fires.

Using her celebrity connections, and notably thanking Maroon 5's Adam Levine and his wife Behati, Meghan was able to get in touch with Billie and the package arrived at her home on Tuesday for Meghan to pass on to the family. Watch the video below:

Meghan Markle thanks Billie Eilish and Adam Levine in new video

In the video Meghan shared that she told the mom that she didn't know Billie "but I'm going to figure out how to get you this shirt," and so she "thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note and I was like, 'Please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here's what I'm asking.'"

The note made its way to Adam and Behati, who Meghan said "helped get this over the line".

Meghan Markle holds up the Billie Eilish lunchbox

Meghan then shared a look at the signed merch, including a vinyl of her new record, and clothing."You guys, I don't even know what all this stuff means, but it's signed for her. Is that a lunchbox thing?" Meghan asked in the video as she held up items, joking: "This is when I feel really old."

"This is going to mean so much to her… just thank you so much," she concluded.

Meghan gave a rare glimpse into her home in the video

In the video, a bare-faced Meghan is wearing blue denim jeans and a black crewneck sweater, and she has her hair loose.

The video also gave a rare look into her home, revealing white-washed walls and exposed wooden beams, as well as a bronze chandelier, and wooden shutters that open to the garden.

She appeared to be in a study that had built-in white benches covered in neutral cushions.

© Alamy Stock Photo Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, second from left, speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, right, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit to the community of Altadena on Friday January 10 to volunteer alongside Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen.

The two were pictured by members of the community who had been impacted by the Eaton Fire, which began on the evening of January 7, 2025. The fire killed at least 17 people and destroyed more than 9,000 buildings. It was finally contained on January 31, after 24 days.

The Palisades Fire burned at the same time, and burned 23,448 acres, killed 12 people, and destroyed nrarly 7000 structures.

© CBS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also helped at the Pasadena Convention Centre

HELLO! understands that during the visit they also served meals outside the Pasadena Convention Centre, where WCK has set up, and they were joined by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and met with elderly individuals and families who had been displaced.

They also visited the Pasadena Rose Bowl where they met and thanked Fire Chief Marrone and his team from the LA County Fire Department, and members of CalFire and the Pasadena Police Force.