Exclusive: Meghan Markle's close friend Abigail Spencer reveals hidden side to the Duchess

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer is ready for the world to know her close friend's true character ahead of the Duchess' solo Netflix debut.

With Love, Meghan, her hybrid cooking and lifestyle show, premieres on March 4 and features a slew of famous faces, including Mindy Kaling, her husband Prince Harry, and, of course, Abigail herself.

The Suits actress stopped by the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday night, to raise awareness around cardiovascular disease.

HELLO! spoke exclusively with Abigail at the event, where she opened up about how much the upcoming series means to her.

"I'm so excited for everyone to get to know the Megan that I know," she shared. "[The show is] so authentic, it's so cool."

"It's really beautiful, and you're going to learn a lot," she added. "I mean, I've learned a lot."

The Duchess' longtime friend shared insight into her upcoming series, With Love, Meghan

When asked what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated series, Abigail revealed that viewers will see another side to Meghan that only her friends are privy to.

"I'm just very, very grateful for everyone to get a taste of the Megan that I know and love," she said.

As for any teasers ahead of the show's release, the 43-year-old had only one thing to say. "You'll have to watch the show and find out," she quipped. "I feel like the trailer did a very good job, so you just have to watch March 4th."

She shared that the show was "really beautiful" and "authentic"

The trailer for With Love, Meghan dropped in December and features the duchess combining her love of cooking, gardening and time with close friends into a lifestyle show that is sure to break Netflix viewing records despite its delayed release.

"I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them," Meghan said in the trailer.

"This is about connecting with friends, making new friends, and just learning. Love is in the details."

Abigail and Meghan have been close friends since their Suits days

Abigail will join her friend on the show as Meghan whips up a slew of culinary delights. The pair have been friends since their days on the smash-hit show Suits and "immediately had a connection", according to the star.

"I was doing a pilot for NBC, and I went to read with the people who were supposed to play my best friend. They were testing other actresses," Abigail recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I walk in, I see this beautiful gorgeous creature at the end of the table and I'm like, 'Who is that?' We had an immediate something, you know? And her name is Meghan Markle."

The series will drop on Netflix on March 4

"It was just something between us," she continued. "Our friendship really developed during that time and deepened. She's an incredible person."

Abigail was also one of the lucky few to receive the Duchess' strawberry jam in April from her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"This jam is my jam," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the product in a bowl of lemons. "A delicious taste of what's to come indeed…love you so M."

