Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share harrowing message following wildfires: 'People have nothing'
MEGHAN AND HARRY RELEASE STATEMENT ON LA FIRES

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a harrowing statement as the Palisades wildfires rage on across southern California.

In a message on their website, the couple penned: "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.

"A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas." The couple shared several links to relevant organisations offering help, including the World Central Kitchen and Baby2baby.

The pair concluded: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a church on in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood
Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a church on in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood

"Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

The couple's Montecito neighbourhood hasn't been impacted by the wildfire, however, the pair could potentially have the power cut to their mansion.  Southern California Edison, which provides electricity to several Santa Barbara neighbourhoods, warned that they might implement a  Public Safety Power Shutoff due to the wildfires.

The couple share their Montecito home with their two children and dogs
The couple share their Montecito home with their two children and dogs

The move could prompt the pair to leave their home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as the loss of power would make it more difficult to communicate with officials should it be required.

