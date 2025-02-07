Princess Kate's frustration at being seen as a 'clothes horse' - exclusive

Welcome to a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast where our hosts, Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano are joined by HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash alongside ITV's royal journalist Lizzie Robinson for an exclusive deep dive into the latest goings-on in the royal family. In this episode, Lizzie and Emily share fascinating insights - including a surprising shift in how the Princess of Wales' iconic style is being reported.

Chatting on the show, it was revealed that the Palace would no longer be releasing details about what Princess Catherine is wearing during engagements, sparking a debate between the gang as they discuss style over substance.

While Kate is clearly keen for the focus to be on her charity work, she has brought a huge amount of attention to often overlooked brands in the fashion industry, and regularly makes poignant outfit choices for the event at hand.

Emily explains: "People have said to me for many years now that she gets frustrated by the fact that all the focus is on how she looks.

LISTEN: Princess Kate's frustration at being seen as a 'clothes horse'

"And I think as a woman in her position, she understands that there's an interest in her. But how frustrating must it be to effectively be seen as a clotheshorse?

"It's a really difficult line to walk though, because on the one hand, you know she's a huge supporter of the fashion industry, and we all know about the 'Kate effect' and the impact that has for designers and for brands, but it's been the case now for many years that on day to day engagements, they don't brief."

Princess Kate and Sophie Wessex on The Right Royal Podcast

