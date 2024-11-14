A Right Royal Podcast: late Queen's diaries publication timeline revealed

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast where your intrepid hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!'s fabulous royal editor Emily Nash delve into the latest royal news - and the famous family have been busy!

In the episode, we are joined by our colleague, Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey - who recently joined Prince William in his capers in Cape Town. Danielle opened up about her incredible time covering Earthshot despite it getting off to a rocky start.

LISTEN: Remembrance, Earthshot and a BIG TV moment for Camilla

We also discuss Queen Camilla's big TV moment with her new documentary, which delves into the issue of domestic violence as well as King Charles' very exciting birthday plans (prompting a fierce debate about whether ignoring lunch is an acceptable practice or not)! We also chatted about the Princess of Wales's wonderful appearances during Remembrance weekend, where she was supported by her good friend and fellow royal, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The gang were also delighted to be joined by royal author Robert Hardman, who recently updated his fantastic biography of King Charles III with plenty of new details and information. They discussed the royal family's updated funeral plans, as well as Prince Andrew's finances after finding the funds to remain at his Royal Lodge residence.

© Getty Kate attended Remembrance events with Sophie

Robert also opened up about the King's relationship with his youngest son Prince Harry, and whether the pair are any closer to reconciling following their fall out. Oh, and who can forget Robert's knowledge about the late Queen's diaries, and when he expects they'll be used for biographers in the future. Listen to it all and more in our new episode! Enjoy!