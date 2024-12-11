A Right Royal Podcast: Princess Kate brings the Christmas spirit

We're back for another episode of A Right Royal Podcast - and things are becoming pretty festive over here at HELLO! Headquarters! Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano are hearing sleigh bells ring as they are joined by our Royal Editor, Emily Nash, to recap some of the recent royal festivities…

In the new episode, Emily, Emmy and Andrea are chatting all about the Princess of Wales’ annual carol service at Westminster Abbey, including Prince Louis' adorable secret from his big sister, Princess Kate's candid comments on her tough year, and surprise absences from some members of the royal family.

LISTEN: Princess Catherine brings the Christmas spirit

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has gotten into the Christmas spirit with the Passage charity, where he served Christmas lunch to those experiencing homelessness.

At the very last minute, we also saw Prince William brave Storm Darragh with a trip to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral, where he met with Jill Biden, Donald Trump and a host of world leaders. We'll be discussing his role as an impressive statesman, plus THAT handshake with President-Elect Trump.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Louis of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

And don't forget the state banquet held in honour of the Emir of Qatar and his wife, where we spotted the Beckhams' attend the event, as well as Princess Diana's stepbrother.

As for Christmas - there is plenty more to discuss! Tom Parker Bowles will be celebrating his first Christmas at Sandringham, while we are just days away from the annual Christmas family lunch at Windsor. The King will also have a busy time recording his Christmas speech, the Wales' are set to release their annual Christmas card - and so much more. Listen to the episode here, and enjoy!