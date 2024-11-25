A Right Royal Podcast: Wolf Hall's ultimate fact vs fiction, Christmas at Windsor Castle and more

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A Right Royal Podcast: Wolf Hall's ultimate fact vs fiction, Christmas Windsor Castle and more
A Right Royal Podcast Wolf Hall episode

Welcome to the latest episode A Right Royal Podcast

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
24 minutes ago
Welcome to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where this week our TV Editor Emmy Griffiths is elbowing her co-host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash out of the way to talk all about the BBC's new Tudor drama, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

The series takes place in the court of King Henry VIII, so the trio take a trip back into the past while discussing what life was like in the King's court and how Christmas was celebrated - as well as some excellent fact vs fiction truths from this week's special guest, Historic Royal Palace's head of research, Professor Anthony Musson. 

Listen: A Right Royal Podcast's Wolf Hall and Windsor special

Andrea and Emily have also been busy looking into days of royals' past, and they took a trip to Windsor castle to look at 2024's magnificent decorations, including a 100-year-old dollhouse belonging to Queen Mary. During their visit, they also spoke to Royal Collection Trust curator, Kathryn Jones, who gave the inside scoop on the display. 

However, it's not all history in the new episode, as we also catch up on the latest royal news, including Queen Camilla's beautiful tiara at the diplomatic reception, Prince William's further efforts to end homelessness, the latest on Princess Kate's carol service - and who can forget a recent royal robbery at Windsor Castle... 

So get yourself a glass of mulled wine, and enjoy our fabulously festive episode! 

Damian's on-screen marriage was particularly memorable for him© Nick Briggs
We talk Henry VIII's many marriages

