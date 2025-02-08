Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's major decision involving their children revealed

In our latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, we discuss how Prince Harry's beloved project The Invictus Games is right around the corner, this time taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

While fans are excited to see the Duke of Sussex at the games, a competition for wounded, injured and sick armed forces personnel, the question has already gone to whether his wife Meghan will join him - and if their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, will also be coming along for the ride.

Our hosts Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano were joined by royal experts, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, and ITV's royal journalist Lizzie Robinson, who opened up about the likelihood of seeing Meghan visit Vancouver with Harry - and if that means we'll see a glimpse of the adorable Prince and Princess.

Emily says: "I don't think that they all put the children out there. I mean, never say never. But given the fact that the children are able to live a much more private life than their cousins over here, for example, because their roles are different. I don't see why they would put them in that arena at this point, I may be proven wrong! Maybe there's a surprise coming your way. Fingers crossed."

Lizzie added: "They have sort of kept the children incredibly private. I know we saw snippets of them in the Netflix docu series, but really, the children have lived an incredibly private life. I think the next Invictus Games will be interesting, because it's in Birmingham in 2027. Meghan does usually go with Harry to the Invictus Games. Will she come to the UK? Because she hasn't been here for a very long time."

