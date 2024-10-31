A Right Royal Podcast: Is this Prince William's biggest ambition?

Welcome to a very special episode of A Right Royal Podcast as we delve into the Prince of Wales' ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. The new show looks at the Prince's charity Homewards, which has the goal of ending homelessness once and for all - and we sat down with Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, an ambassador of Homewards, to discuss.

In the deeply emotional conversation with A Right Royal Podcast's hosts, Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash and Sabrina, who is a Fire Chief, neuroscientist and author, discuss the Prince's ambitions to end homelessness, the criticisms made against him for this venture, and what good the life changing charity is already doing for those in need.

LISTEN: We sat down with Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton

We also spoke about Sabrina's own experiences with homelessness as a teenager, and the difficulties many face with turning their lives around after finding themselves in such a difficult situation - and what to do to help.

© Getty Prince William's homelessness documentary airs this week

Of course, it's not A Right Royal Pod without a chat with Emily about all of the latest royal news too, and we chatted about HELLO! on tour in Australia with King Charles and Queen Camilla, with a special mention to our colleague Tracey, who was on the ground giving us all of the latest news from the visit: from the moment the King was heckled, to his warm welcome at Sydney Opera House.

© RICK RYCROFT We also discussed Charles' visit to Australia and Samoa

Not to mention, we also check in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly looking into buying a second home in Portugal - where they travelled to last year to spend time with Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Enjoy!