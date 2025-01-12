Meghan Markle postpones Netflix show over LA wildfires — read emotional statement

Meghan Markle has announced that her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has now been postponed due to the ongoing horrific wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex previously announced at the start of the year that her new lifestyle-oriented show will focus on showcasing the beauty of her home state with special guests.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," an official statement from Meghan read, per Netflix.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle debuts trailer for new series on Netflix, "With Love, Meghan"

The show will now debut on March 4, nearly two months after its originally planned January 15 release.

The series was shot at Meghan and Prince Harry's home base of Montecito, California, and the eight episodes will now be available for release in March.

The guests that have already been revealed by Netflix include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters, with the streamer teasing "additional acclaimed chefs and special friends."

© Netflix Meghan's new Netflix show has been postponed from a January 15 debut to March 4

Produced by the Duchess herself, per Netflix: "With Love, Meghan blends practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

MORE: Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle united in grief over death

As of January 12, the fires in Meghan's native Los Angeles have killed 16 people and forced hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate. More than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, including homes and businesses.

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle docuseries will take viewers inside her home life

Several Hollywood stars like Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Martin Short, and many others have shared how they've lost their homes. Other notable figures in the area have donated considerable resources and opened up their homes to those in need.

MORE: Meghan Markle wears pinny in rustic country kitchen — see new look inside mansion

It has been reported that Meghan and Harry are also providing shelter to friends at their Montecito home, which HELLO! can confirm. The Sussexes released a statement on the devastating wildfires and shared several resources to supply aid.

© Alamy Stock Photo Meghan has been seen pitching in to support those affected by the wildfires

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," it read. "A state of emergency has been issued."

MORE: Meghan Markle to throw party for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in new Netflix show

They encouraged residents nearby to "open your home," adding: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry have opened their home to those forced to evacuate

The pair donated clothing, children’s items, and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires. HELLO! also understands that the Duke and Duchess are actively working with their team at the Archewell Foundation to identify ways to support the communities most impacted including volunteering and mental health recovery.