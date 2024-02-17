Prince Harry receives standing ovation as he closes out emotional Canada trip with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry closed out an emotional three days in Canada on Friday February 16 with a heartfelt speech at a gala that saw him receive a standing ovation from 200 guests, including wife Meghan Markle.
The event, featuring over 200 attendees seated for dinner, marked the culmination of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to British Columbia, setting a tone of unity and celebration ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
"Our collective journey through truth and reconciliation is an important one for all of us, and as we come here to learn, my hope is we can depart and return as friends. When I am with the Invictus community surrounded by so many brave men and women who have served their countries with distinction, I feel humbled and at home," Harry shared after thanking the First Nations for opening their land for the Games.
He continued: "As we look forward to next year’s games, we are reminded of the progress we have made, the challenges we have overcome, and the victories we have celebrated. Our journey has been marked by courage, determination, and an unwavering commitment to shared values of service, sacrifice, and community"
Meghan captured attention in an elegant olive green, off-the-shoulder dress by Canadian designer Greta Constantine; with her make-up flawless and hair styled in natural waves, Meghan paired her outfit with Manolo heels and Logan Hollowell jewels.
Re-written lyrics included the phrases "who knew, dreams can come true, when life tells you, you’re far from finished," and, "one man, life-changing plan, he does all he can, he’s a visionary". The song ended with the refrain: “You’ve earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way."
The evening was not just a farewell but a bridge to the future, symbolized by the thoughtful gifts presented to the couple by Johnna Sparrow, an Indigenous advisor for the Games and sister of Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band. Woven blankets from the Salish people, intended for their children, were imbued with a poignant message of remembrance and connection to their parents' meaningful endeavors.
The Tsleil-Waututh Nation's drummers and dancers, including the vibrant participation of young children, took the stage at one point, sharing their traditional songs and dances.
Mike Bourgeois, representing Invictus Team Canada 2022, extended a warm welcome to the audience at the beginning of the evening, further cementing the sense of camaraderie and purpose that the Invictus Games embody. British Columbia's Premier, David Eby, alsoexpressed his honor in hosting the gathering, looking forward with anticipation to the Games next year.
Eby shared an inspiring encounter with an Invictus athlete who claimed the Games had been a lifesaving experience, highlighting the transformative power of such international gatherings.
"We are going to do everything we can...to make these Invictus Games the best games you've ever seen," Eby promised, underscoring a commitment to excellence and support for the participating heroes.
Canada's Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, Carla Qualtrough, echoed this sentiment of dedication and purpose. She projected confidence in the flawless execution of the Games and their lasting impact, emphasizing the core values of service, family, and community that the Invictus Games celebrate.
Qualtrough, drawing from her personal experiences in parasports, articulated the Games as a platform for athletes to defy limitations and challenge societal assumptions about disabilities.
She poignantly remarked: "Our disabilities and our injuries don’t define us. They are part of who we are, sure, but not the whole story," encapsulating the empowering message of the Invictus Games.
Prince Harry's full remarks in Canada
Good evening everyone, and welcome. Thank you all for being here tonight and for your commitment to making Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 possible. These games have been so warmly welcomed by our Four Host First Nations, who have opened their arms and land to each of us, not only tonight but in the lead up to and during the Games next year. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you. Your generosity is cherished.
Our collective journey through truth and reconciliation is an important one for all of us, and as we come here to learn, my hope is we can depart and return as friends.
When I am with the Invictus community surrounded by so many brave men and women who have served their countries with distinction, I feel humbled and at home. Your passion, commitment, and spirit has built a platform on which British Columbia will develop our first ever winter-hybrid Games, including first-time sports sit-skiing, sit-snowboarding, curling, biathlon and of course, skeleton.
As we look forward to next year’s games, we are reminded of the progress we have made, the challenges we have overcome, and the victories we have celebrated. Our journey has been marked by courage, determination, and an unwavering commitment to shared values of service, sacrifice, and community.
This year will mark ten years of the Invictus Games. The past decade has been a testament to the power of resilience and the unbreakable spirit you all exemplify. And boy have we had fun on the way!
From this trip, I am happy to report the air is thick with excitement, and the best part is, we’re just getting started. The Invictus Games are not just a competition; they’re a way of life, a celebration of the human spirit. The games provide a platform for us to showcase your abilities, to inspire the world, and honour the sacrifices of those we have lost. It is a reminder that we are not defined by our injuries, but by our strength, our commitment, and our ability to overcome adversity.
Invictus is not necessarily about winning a medal, but about the bonds that are built between nations; about the shared journey of recovery that competitors and their families are a part of. Tonight, we take one big step on that journey and in less than 365 days, we welcome the world to join us once again for another epic week.
I ask each of you tonight to go out and share our message with the world. Tell your friends and family, your network, that on February 8th, 2025, they should join us here, or make sure they are tuning in and watching, sharing stories on social media and continuing to share the Invictus spirit long after the games are over.
As we continue to prepare for next year, let us remember the words of William Ernest Henley, the poet whose work serves as the namesake for The Invictus Games. "I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul."
Let us embrace these words, and let us continue to inspire each other, and the world, with courage, with leadership, and with fortitude. Thank you, and I can’t wait to see you back here in Canada, very soon. _____________________________________________________