Prince Harry receives standing ovation as he closes out emotional Canada trip with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry closed out an emotional three days in Canada on Friday February 16 with a heartfelt speech at a gala that saw him receive a standing ovation from 200 guests, including wife Meghan Markle.

The event, featuring over 200 attendees seated for dinner, marked the culmination of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to British Columbia, setting a tone of unity and celebration ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.

"Our collective journey through truth and reconciliation is an important one for all of us, and as we come here to learn, my hope is we can depart and return as friends. When I am with the Invictus community surrounded by so many brave men and women who have served their countries with distinction, I feel humbled and at home," Harry shared after thanking the First Nations for opening their land for the Games.

© ETHAN CAIRNS Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles at Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner

© ETHAN CAIRNS Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex looks to the audience during his speech

He continued: "As we look forward to next year’s games, we are reminded of the progress we have made, the challenges we have overcome, and the victories we have celebrated. Our journey has been marked by courage, determination, and an unwavering commitment to shared values of service, sacrifice, and community"

Meghan captured attention in an elegant olive green, off-the-shoulder dress by Canadian designer Greta Constantine; with her make-up flawless and hair styled in natural waves, Meghan paired her outfit with Manolo heels and Logan Hollowell jewels.

© ETHAN CAIRNS Squamish Nation Councillor, Wilson Williams, from left to right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Jen Thomas, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex exchange greetings

© ETHAN CAIRNS Prince Harry joked he was going to sing before he welcomed Michael Buble to the stage

The royal pair were joined by Michael Buble - who had spent time earlier in the day learning wheelchair curling with Harry - and his wife Luisana Lopilato at the event, with Michael serenading the guests with a new song that honored the Games and was set to the tune of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way'.

Re-written lyrics included the phrases "who knew, dreams can come true, when life tells you, you’re far from finished," and, "one man, life-changing plan, he does all he can, he’s a visionary". The song ended with the refrain: “You’ve earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way."

The evening was not just a farewell but a bridge to the future, symbolized by the thoughtful gifts presented to the couple by Johnna Sparrow, an Indigenous advisor for the Games and sister of Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band. Woven blankets from the Salish people, intended for their children, were imbued with a poignant message of remembrance and connection to their parents' meaningful endeavors.

The Tsleil-Waututh Nation's drummers and dancers, including the vibrant participation of young children, took the stage at one point, sharing their traditional songs and dances.

© ETHAN CAIRNS Canadian signer and songwriter, Michael Buble sings during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner

Mike Bourgeois, representing Invictus Team Canada 2022, extended a warm welcome to the audience at the beginning of the evening, further cementing the sense of camaraderie and purpose that the Invictus Games embody. British Columbia's Premier, David Eby, alsoexpressed his honor in hosting the gathering, looking forward with anticipation to the Games next year.

Eby shared an inspiring encounter with an Invictus athlete who claimed the Games had been a lifesaving experience, highlighting the transformative power of such international gatherings.

© ETHAN CAIRNS Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles at Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner

"We are going to do everything we can...to make these Invictus Games the best games you've ever seen," Eby promised, underscoring a commitment to excellence and support for the participating heroes.

Canada's Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, Carla Qualtrough, echoed this sentiment of dedication and purpose. She projected confidence in the flawless execution of the Games and their lasting impact, emphasizing the core values of service, family, and community that the Invictus Games celebrate.

© ETHAN CAIRNS Dancers from the Tsleil-Waututh Nation perform during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner

Qualtrough, drawing from her personal experiences in parasports, articulated the Games as a platform for athletes to defy limitations and challenge societal assumptions about disabilities.

She poignantly remarked: "Our disabilities and our injuries don’t define us. They are part of who we are, sure, but not the whole story," encapsulating the empowering message of the Invictus Games.