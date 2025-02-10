Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Carl XVI Gustaf forced to apologise after family announcement - watch video
King Carl Gustaf wearing military uniform© Getty Images

King Carl XVI Gustaf forced to apologise after family announcement

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed a daughter on 7 February

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
King Carl XVI Gustaf has apologised after announcing the wrong name for his new baby granddaughter.

The Swedish monarch caused confusion at a council meeting on Monday as he stated that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's daughter will be known as Princess INSE Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.

However, shortly afterwards, the palace released a statement with the correct name listed as Princess INES.

Watch the king's mistake in the video below…

WATCH: King Carl announces wrong name for new granddaughter

King Carl later issued an apology via the royal court's head of information, Margareta Thorgren, who told Swedish magazine, Svensk Damtidning: "The King is very sorry that he said the wrong name. The reason he said the wrong name is that the names were kept secret until just before the council, even from the King."

King Carl Gustaf announced granddaughter's name at council meeting© Christine Olsson/TT/Shutterstock
The king made a mistake when announcing his granddaughter's name at the council meeting

Princess Ines was born on 7 February at Danderyd Hospital as the fourth child of the king's son, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia.

The couple waved and smiled at the media as they left the hospital on Saturday with their new bundle of joy, whose face was not visible in her car seat.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip leave hospital with newborn daughter© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip leaving hospital with their daughter

The tot's middle names pay homage to Prince Carl Philip's mother, Queen Silvia, and Princess Sofia's mother, Marie Hellqvist. Lilian is thought to be in tribute to the king's late aunt, Princess Lilian of Sweden, Duchess of Halland, who died in 2013.

The Swedish royals attended a Te Deum (a special church service) for the new princess on Monday, including Prince Carl Philip and his three sons, Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

Prince Carl Philip, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian at Te Deum service© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
Proud big brothers Alexander, Gabriel and Julian with their father, Prince Carl Philip

The youngsters were all dressed smartly in dark suits with white open-collared shirts, with the congregation smiling at them as they took their seats.

King Carl and Queen Silvia headed up the family at the service, with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, and Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill also in attendance.

Princess Ines, who is eighth in line to the throne, is the ninth grandchildren for King Carl and Queen Silvia.

