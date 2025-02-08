Princess Sofia is glowing mum to baby girl as she leaves hospital with Prince Carl Philip - video

Congratulations are in order for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden who welcomed their fourth child on Friday.

The Swedish princess, 40, glowed as she was seen leaving the maternity ward at Danderyds Hospital in Stockholm having stayed overnight. The new mother, who welcomed a baby girl, beamed alongside her husband who carried their bundle of joy in a carrier as they headed towards a car.

© Shutterstock Their daughter was born on Friday

Sofia looked radiant in black flared jeans teamed with an oatmeal-hued coat and roll-neck jumper. Her navy baseball cap and flat boots kept it casual for her first sighting as a mum of four.

© Shutterstock The couple are parents of four

Meanwhile, the doting royal dad looked equally relaxed in an anorak and baseball cap combo. Translated from Swedish to English, the father of four said: "We are happy to welcome our newborn daughter into the world. The big brothers are now looking forward to getting to know their new little sister."

© Shutterstock Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip leave Danderyds Hospital

The couple are already parents to Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

A new royal baby

News of Carl Philip and Sofia's arrival was shared with the public via the official Swedish royal Instagram account on Friday.

"The Marshal's Office is pleased to announce that H.K.H. Princess Sofia, on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 13:10, descended with a healthy and prosperous daughter at Danderyd Hospital," the official message read.

© Getty Princess Sofia welcomed her first daughter

The couple are yet to share the name of their daughter but it is expected that she will take on the title of 'princess'.

© Getty Images The Swedish royal couple have three sons

While the royal baby girl is eighth in line to the throne, she does not hold an HRH style following the decision made by King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019 for the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's return home

Sofia and her husband will return to their home, Villa Solbacken, with their daughter to introduce her to her brothers and the extended family.

© Shutterstock Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia live at Villa Solbacken with their kids

DISCOVER: Princess Sofia of Sweden captured in exquisite portrait to mark 40th birthday

The pair completed renovations on their family home in 2017 and have been raising their sons there ever since. It is undeniably a picture-perfect location to welcome their newest addition.