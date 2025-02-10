Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip reveal daughter's surprising baby name

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's baby name has been unveiled!

The Swedish royal couple welcomed a daughter and their fourth child on Friday, and now King Carl XVI Gustaf has officially announced the baby's full name.

As is custom, the king declared the moniker at a council meeting at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on Monday.

A statement released by the palace read: "At the council meeting, His Majesty the King informed the government that the child, who is eighth in line to the throne, will be named Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, with the given name Ines.

"Princess Ines is granted the Duchess of Västerbotten.

© Shutterstock Sofia and Carl have welcomed their fourth child

"In accordance with the King's decision of 7 October 2019 on changes in the Royal House, Princess Ines is a member of the Royal Family. However, the Princess will not be part of the Royal House and is therefore not a Royal Highness."

According to The Bump, Ines is a girl's name of Spanish origin, which is also related to the Greek name Agnes, meaning "pure" or "holy".

WATCH: Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip take baby daughter home from hospital

The baby's middle names, Silvia and Maria, are touching tributes to Carl Philip's mother, Queen Silvia, and Sofia's mother, Marie Hellqvist.

© Getty The baby's name pays tribute to Queen Silvia

Lilian appears to pay homage to Carl Philip's great-aunt and former British fashion model, Princess Lilian of Sweden, Duchess of Halland, who died in 2013.

The baby's ducal title, Duchess of Västerbotten, was last held by King Carl's mother, Princess Sibylla of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, who passed away in 1972.

© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia with their eight eldest grandchildren

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's daughter made her arrival at 1.10pm at Danderyd Hospital on 7 February, with the palace announcing the happy news just two hours later.

The beaming parents left the hospital with their newborn daughter on Saturday.

© Instagram / @prinsparet The couple pictured with their sons, Princes Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, last summer

Prince Carl Philip, who carried his daughter in a light pink car seat, told the media: "We are happy to welcome our newborn daughter into the world. The big brothers are now looking forward to getting to know their new little sister."

The couple are also parents to three sons - Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

