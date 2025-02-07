Princess Sofia welcomes first daughter with Prince Carl Philip

Princess Sofia has welcomed her fourth child with Prince Carl Philip, the Swedish palace has announced.

The royal, 40, gave birth to a baby girl and the couple's first daughter on Friday 7 February.

In a statement, the palace shared: "The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia, on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 1:10 p.m., gave birth to a healthy and prosperous daughter at Danderyd Hospital."

Sofia and Carl Philip are yet to share their daughter's name and the first photograph.

The tot has three big brothers – Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

The baby is eighth in line to the throne, but she does not hold an HRH style, in line with the decision made by King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019 for children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine.

The Swedish royal family's new addition is the ninth grandchild for King Carl and his wife, Queen Silvia.

© Instagram / @prinsparet The couple pictured with their sons, Princes Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, last summer

The monarch's heir, Crown Princess Victoria, shares daughter, Princess Estelle, and son, Prince Oscar, with her husband, Prince Daniel.

Meanwhile, Princess Madeleine, who moved back to Stockholm last summer, has three children with her husband, Christopher O'Neill – Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

Princess Sofia announced her fourth pregnancy in September after attending Princess Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's wedding.

© Getty Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip at the Christmas in Vasastan concert

The Swedish royal, who turned 40 in December, has delayed a bigger celebration to mark her milestone.

She told Vogue Scandinavia ahead of her special day on 6 December: "I'm going to be quite highly pregnant. So, I think a bigger birthday party will wait a little bit. So probably just with my closest friends and family. I would not change where I am at all. I'm in a very happy place in life."

The former reality star married Prince Carl Philip on 13 June 2005, with the bride wearing a lace wedding gown by Ida Sjöstedt, with a diamond and emerald tiara.

© Getty The couple on their wedding day almost ten years ago

The couple became parents in 2016 with the birth of their first child, Prince Alexander, followed by Prince Gabriel 18 months later, and Prince Julian in 2021.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip reside with their children at Villa Solbacken on the outskirts of Kungliga Djurgården in Stockholm.

© Shutterstock Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip at a dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates

The stylish royal made a number of public appearances during her pregnancy, including the Christmas In Vasastan concert and the Nobel Prize banquet and dinner, where she dressed her bump in a sequined midnight blue gown.

