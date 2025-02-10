Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton to miss BAFTAs - reason revealed
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton to miss BAFTAs - reason revealed
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall © Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate to miss BAFTAs - reason revealed

The glittering awards ceremony takes place on 16 February

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
3 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales will not be attending the 2025 BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday evening, HELLO! understands. 

The future King hasn't attended the awards consecutively each year, and was not due to attend this year. Given that William won't be in attendance, it seems highly unlikely that his wife, Princess Kate, will make a solo appearance, especially as the ceremony takes place at the start of her children's half-term holiday. 

This isn't the first time that William, 42, has missed the glittering event. He didn't attend in 2021 as a result of his grandfather's sudden passing, while in 2022, he wasn't present due to "diary constraints".

Prince William in a navy suit© Getty Images
The Prince of Wales won't be attending the 2025 BAFTAs

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's 'inappropriate' outfit Prince William never allowed to leave the palace 

LISTEN: A surprising change in reporting on the Princess of Wales sparks debate

Last year, William made a solo red carpet appearance while his wife, Princess Kate, continued to recover at home following her planned abdominal surgery. 

Despite missing out on Sunday's ceremony, William is set to visit the London Screen Academy in Islington on Wednesday where he will see how the academy is working to nurture future talent in the film and TV industries.

King Charles's eldest son was appointed as president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts back in 2010. It's a role he took over from Lord Attenborough – the only non-royal president of BAFTA to date.

William and Kate attend the 2023 BAFTAs© Getty Images
William and Kate at the 2023 BAFTAs

Before that, Princess Anne held the role from 1972 to 2000, while Prince Philip was the first President of BAFTA from 1959 to 1965.

The arts charity brings the best in film, games, and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. 

Prince William at the 2024 BAFTAs© Getty Images
Prince William at the 2024 BAFTAs

The charity also hosts a number of other awards ceremonies each year and has a year-round programme of learning events such as workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures, and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More