Prince William and Princess Kate to miss BAFTAs - reason revealed

The Prince of Wales will not be attending the 2025 BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday evening, HELLO! understands.

The future King hasn't attended the awards consecutively each year, and was not due to attend this year. Given that William won't be in attendance, it seems highly unlikely that his wife, Princess Kate, will make a solo appearance, especially as the ceremony takes place at the start of her children's half-term holiday.

This isn't the first time that William, 42, has missed the glittering event. He didn't attend in 2021 as a result of his grandfather's sudden passing, while in 2022, he wasn't present due to "diary constraints".

Last year, William made a solo red carpet appearance while his wife, Princess Kate, continued to recover at home following her planned abdominal surgery.

Despite missing out on Sunday's ceremony, William is set to visit the London Screen Academy in Islington on Wednesday where he will see how the academy is working to nurture future talent in the film and TV industries.

King Charles's eldest son was appointed as president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts back in 2010. It's a role he took over from Lord Attenborough – the only non-royal president of BAFTA to date.

Before that, Princess Anne held the role from 1972 to 2000, while Prince Philip was the first President of BAFTA from 1959 to 1965.

The arts charity brings the best in film, games, and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

The charity also hosts a number of other awards ceremonies each year and has a year-round programme of learning events such as workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures, and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia.