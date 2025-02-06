Inside the EE Rising Star BAFTA party: from Marisa Abela's sunglasses to Ellie Goulding's bold look

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTA party was a star-studded affair, as British film's most exciting new talent gathered for a night of celebration.

This year's nominees, Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison, Jharrel Jerome, Nabhaan Rizwan and David Jonsso were the undisputed stars of the evening, each stopping to pose for photos and chat with fellow guests.

© Getty Marisa Abela at the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA 2025 Rising Star Party

The party, which was attended by HELLO!, was held at the chic fine dining restaurant, Pavyllon London, nestled inside the opulent Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, and attracted an array of high-profile attendees including Meg Bellamy, Vernon Kay and Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Marisa, fresh from her role as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black, stunned in a structured, strapless brown gown. While her flawless makeup and sleek ensemble exuded glamour, it was her choice of accessory - bold black sunglasses - that truly made a statement.

© Getty Ellie Goulding posed with the Marchioness of Bath

Music star Ellie Goulding also made a striking appearance, turning heads in a chic black-and-white drop-waist dress with a dramatic cut-out detail.

The Starry Eyed singer, 38, elevated her look with sleek dark-toned pumps and a stylish mix of gold and silver rings, adding the perfect touch of understated glamour.

© Getty Sabrina Elba stunned in a flowy maxi dress

She stopped and happily posed for pictures with the Marchioness of Bath, who wowed in a strapless black velvet gown, complete with golden sequins and embroidery of celestial designs.

Sabrina Elba, who is married to actor Idris Elba in 2019, opted for a brown, long-sleeved dress with ruffle details and a V-neck. She completed her look with hoop earrings and a medallion-style necklace.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed DJ sets from Rose Gray and Storm Mollison, as well as a surprise set from EE Rising Star nominee Nabhaan. They sipped on Champagne Taittinger and Don Julio while being served canapés including shrimp fritters, confit duck, cheese soufflé and eclairs.

© Getty Images Vernon and Phoebe were all smiles at the glitzy bash

Radio presenter Vernon was once again joined by his towering daughter Phoebe, who looked gorgeous in a black fitted jumpsuit and silver heels. The father-and-daughter duo were seen chatting the night away with Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee as well as AJ Odudu.

Other guests included Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, who was seen ordering Don Julio margaritas from the bar before catching up with nominee Marisa, while Emily in Paris actors Paul Forman, Samuel Arnold and Kevin Dias enjoyed a mini reunion, with French actor Kevin telling HELLO! how much he was enjoying his trip to London – and adjusting to his new-found fame.



AJ Odudu, Arlo Parks, Dylan Llewellyn, George Mackay, Gemma Whelan, Joe Locke, Joe Cole, Munroe Bergdorf and Nell Mescal were also among those who partied at the event.

1/ 5 © Getty Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee were at the party.



2/ 5 © Getty Rising Stars Nabhaan Rizwan, Marisa Abela and David Jonsson



3/ 5 © Getty Mikey Madison looked lovely in red



4/ 5 Paul Forman, Kevin Dias and Samuel Arnold enjoyed a mini Emily In Paris reunion

