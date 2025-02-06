The one reason Princess Kate might miss the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs are just around the corner, and as one of the most glamorous nights in the British film calendar, all eyes are on who will be walking the red carpet. However, there's one familiar royal face we might not see this year - the Princess of Wales!

Kate may have to skip the star-studded evening for a relatable reason as it happens to be the start of her children's half-term holiday.

© WireImage It's been reported that Kate may attend the EE British Academy Film Awards this month

As a devoted mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate has always prioritised family time, especially during school holidays.

The Wales family often spend enjoying private time together, whether at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, or on a fun family trip. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, it wouldn't be surprising if the royal mum-of-three chose to spend the evening with her young children.

Last month, BAFTA film committee chairman Anna Higgs revealed she was "very hopeful" that Kate will join her husband, Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate at the 2023 BAFTAs

Last year, William walked the red carpet solo, while his wife stayed out of the spotlight. It's been two years since Kate last graced the famous red carpet. Although this coincided with her children's half-term, the event took place towards the end rather than the beginning.

For the outing, Kate recycled a beautiful white Alexander McQueen gown, which she first wore to the awards back in 2019. She revamped it with a pair of elegant, velvet black gloves and even added bold gold earrings from Zara.

The BAFTAs is a rare opportunity for the Prince and Princess of Wales to dress in their finery, and Kate never disappoints with her unmatched elegance.

© Dave J Hogan The Prince and Princess of Wales at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023

Over the past few weeks, Kate has been making a gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

The EE Bafta film awards, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, takes place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London on Sunday 16 February.