10 times royals have enjoyed a glitzy night at the BAFTAs

The red carpet will be rolled out later on Sunday for the 2024 BAFTA Awards ceremony in central London.

Prince William is attending in his role as President of BAFTA, Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday, but he won't be joined by his wife Princess Kate, who is out of action until at least Easter.

The Princess is continuing to recover at home post-abdominal surgery, but last year, Kate pulled out all the stops, wearing her most daring BAFTAs look yet.

Princess Kate caught sharing cheeky moment with Prince William at the 2023 BAFTAs:

Take a look at the royal family's previous appearances at the BAFTAs, starting with...

Prince William and Kate - 2023 © Getty After having missed the BAFTAs in 2021 and 2022 (due to Prince Philip's death and "diary constraints" respectively), William and Kate received a warm welcome at the 2023 ceremony, which was held at the Royal Festival Hall. William was smart in a black velvet tuxedo from Tom Ford, while Kate made quite the entrance in a reworked Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown and statement black opera gloves. The Princess first wore the Grecian-style gown for the 2019 BAFTAs, with floral detailing on the shoulder. The Waleses were very animated as they walked down the red carpet, chatting and laughing with one another.



Prince William and Kate - 2020 © Getty Before the pandemic broke out, the royals enjoyed a night at the BAFTAs. Kate looked stunning in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen with her hair styled in an elegant updo. That year marked William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One, as well as Jurassic Park, ET The Extra Terrestrial and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Prince William and Kate - 2019 © Getty The Prince and Princess enjoyed a glamorous date night at the BAFTAs in 2019, with Kate wowing in a white one-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo and she accessorised with Princess Diana's South Sea pearl earrings.



Prince William and Kate - 2018 © Getty Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the 2018 BAFTAs. The Princess dressed her bump in a flowing dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black belt. Her belt was thought to be a subtle nod to the awards' dress code that year, of wearing black to support the Time's Up movement.



Prince William and Kate - 2017 © Getty The Prince and Princess made their BAFTAs debut as a couple in 2017. Arriving at the Royal Albert Hall, Kate looking breathtaking in a bespoke strapless, tiered Alexander McQueen gown embellished with white flowers. She wore her hair swept back in a chignon to highlight her dazzling diamond chandelier earrings.

Prince William - 2010 © Getty William has been President of BAFTA since 2010. Here he is walking his first red carpet in his official role.



Princess Anne - 1979 © Getty Before William, Princess Anne was President of BAFTA from 1972 to 2001. Over the course of her 30-year involvement with the Academy, Anne helped increase the stature of the organisation in the UK and internationally at a time when film and television were not considered in the same spectrum as dance, theatre and opera. She represented BAFTA internationally.

Here she is pictured presenting Francesca Annis with her BAFTA in March 1979.

Princess Anne - 1971 © Getty Before they were renamed the BAFTAs in 1976, they were known as the SFTA Awards (the Society of Film and Television Arts Awards). Princess Anne is pictured here in March 1971 with comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, presenting the double act with the award for the best light entertainment programme for The Morecambe and Wise Show.



Prince Philip - 1963 © Getty The Duke of Edinburgh was the first President of BAFTA, holding the role from 1959 to 1965. Here he is pictured presenting a BAFTA to Richard Attenborough for his work on The L-Shaped Room in 1963.

