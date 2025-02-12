Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day gift from Harry revealed as she returns to Montecito solo

The Duke of Sussex is incredibly thoughtful when it comes to picking out gifts for his wife, Meghan.

Prince Harry bought a pair of earrings from one of the Duchess' favourite California-based jewellers, Maya Brenner, for Valentine's Day last year.

The brand confirmed to HELLO! that the Duke purchased the £3,240 ($3,600) Diamond Cascade earrings for his wife of six years.

Meghan has been a fan of the brand for years, with the former Suits star sporting a delicate 'H' and 'M' initials necklace from Maya Brenner, as she strolled through Toronto in 2016 – confirming the romance to the world.

She was also pictured wearing the jewellers' crystal 'Clarity' necklace during a hike in Montecito in 2023.

As revealed by Town&Country, Meghan wore the beautiful jewels as she and Harry enjoyed another double-date night with Canadian singer Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

Harry bought the Diamond Cascade earrings from Maya Brenner for Meghan

The foursome dined at Italian restaurant, Il Caminetto, on Monday night ahead of Meghan's return to California on Tuesday.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harry and Meghan looked so loved-up in Canada

The Duchess also swapped her cream Mackage puffer jacket and Sorel snow boots for an outfit by Carolina Herrera and Aquazzura pumps.

Meghan and Harry look set to spend this Valentine's Day apart as the Duke of Sussex is expected to remain at the Invictus Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday 16 February.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan joined Harry for a tubing experience before returning to the US

A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan and Harry were pictured kissing during the opening ceremony

The Duchess once confessed she's a "sucker" for Valentine's Day on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In one post, she revealed her ideal Valentine's Day gifts: "In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower…it really is the thought that counts."

Before returning home to her children, Meghan tried her hand at tubing down a very steep slope, with Harry giggling as he encouraged his nervous wife.

Watch here…

WATCH: Prince Harry reacts as Meghan tries tubing

The Duke then made solo appearances at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice and Skeleton finals on Wednesday, where he handed out medals.

Invictus Games: a quick guide © Getty Images for Invictus Games What is it? A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life. Who founded it? Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US When did it start? The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023. Where and when is the 2025 event being held? Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February. How many people are competing this year? Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations. Which sports are played? The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. How can you watch? The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.