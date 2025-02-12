Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day gift from Harry revealed as she returns to Montecito solo

The Duke of Sussex is incredibly thoughtful when it comes to picking out gifts for his wife, Meghan.
Prince Harry bought a pair of earrings from one of the Duchess' favourite California-based jewellers, Maya Brenner, for Valentine's Day last year.
The brand confirmed to HELLO! that the Duke purchased the £3,240 ($3,600) Diamond Cascade earrings for his wife of six years.
Meghan has been a fan of the brand for years, with the former Suits star sporting a delicate 'H' and 'M' initials necklace from Maya Brenner, as she strolled through Toronto in 2016 – confirming the romance to the world.
She was also pictured wearing the jewellers' crystal 'Clarity' necklace during a hike in Montecito in 2023.
As revealed by Town&Country, Meghan wore the beautiful jewels as she and Harry enjoyed another double-date night with Canadian singer Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.
The foursome dined at Italian restaurant, Il Caminetto, on Monday night ahead of Meghan's return to California on Tuesday.
The Duchess also swapped her cream Mackage puffer jacket and Sorel snow boots for an outfit by Carolina Herrera and Aquazzura pumps.
Meghan and Harry look set to spend this Valentine's Day apart as the Duke of Sussex is expected to remain at the Invictus Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday 16 February.
A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.
"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.
"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."
The Duchess once confessed she's a "sucker" for Valentine's Day on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.
In one post, she revealed her ideal Valentine's Day gifts: "In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower…it really is the thought that counts."
Before returning home to her children, Meghan tried her hand at tubing down a very steep slope, with Harry giggling as he encouraged his nervous wife.
Watch here…
The Duke then made solo appearances at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice and Skeleton finals on Wednesday, where he handed out medals.